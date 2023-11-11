Virginia Union and Fayetteville State University are set to face off in the CIAA Championship, a matchup that is a season in the making.

On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Union and Fayetteville State will face off for the CIAA Championship with significant stakes on the line.

A win for the Panthers will surely put them in the Division II Playoffs. A win for Fayetteville State would make them back-to-back CIAA Champions, an accomplishment that will further cement them in the annals of CIAA and HBCU football history.

A Missed Opportunity

This matchup was two seasons in the making. In the 2022 season, it seemed that we were destined for a big-time matchup between the Broncos and Panthers in the championship.

Virginia Union led by star running back Jada Byers, had just as strong of an argument as Benedict College as the breakout Division II HBCU team of the 2022 season. They started off with a big 45-40 upset over perennial Division II superpower Valdosta State where Jada Byers rushed for 319 yards, taking advantage of a porous Blazers run defense that was exposed by Ferris State in the 2021 Division II National Championship.

They continue to roll as they entered conference play, even beating Fayetteville State in a narrow 31-28 Week 4 game. After unseating Bowie State in their first season post-Damon Wilson in a 27-24 overtime victory, they seemed to be poised for a championship birth en route to the Division ll playoffs.

But, their miraculous run was halted by then divisional opponent Chowan University, as they beat the Panthers 26-21, preventing us from our most desired CIAA Championship matchup. Chowan is also the best CIAA North contender Bowie State and Virginia State to clinch their spot in the title game.

Enter Fayetteville State, who dominated their slate of CIAA South games to easily return to the CIAA Championship. They were tasked with facing a formidable Chowan University team that fought their way into the championship matchup.

The Broncos did indeed best Chowan on a game-winning field goal. Clinching their first CIAA Championship since 2009.

The Broncos win the first round without Byers

Fayetteville State and Virginia Union once again faced off against each other early in the 2023 season. Jada Byers was unable to suit up for the Panthers due to an injury and the Broncos were able to secure the win.

The game wasn’t glamorous, ending with a 10-7 final score. Fayetteville State totaled 92 yards of total offense (42 net rushing yards, 51 passing yards). The Broncos won after successfully stopping the Panther’s rushing attack, which was still rather effective without their star back at the helm thanks to Curtis Allen, who had 155 yards on 30 attempts.

With Jada Byers back and Virginia Union on a six-game win streak, including a significant win over rival Virginia State, the game is surely set to be different.

The Championship rests on Jada Byers; defensive scheme

The key to this championship game is clearly Jada Byers. Byers average 134 yards per game for a run-first Panthers team. Virginia Union has shown some proficiency in passing the ball but the definitive first option is Jada Byers and the rushing attack. If Fayetteville State finds a way to limit Byers and force them to find other ways to get the ball down the field.

Meanwhile, Virginia Union has only given up one rushing touchdown this season and is holding opponents to 37.4 points per game. The Broncos have had some offensive struggles, only averaging 18 points per game and 141 rushing yards a game.

Can Fayetteville State establish the run and get their offensive rolling against a red-hot Virginia Union team?

Where to watch

The game will be broadcast on HBCU Go. You can access the HBCU Go app via your phone, computer, and Smart TV. Visit hbcugo.tv to learn more