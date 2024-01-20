A guide to Virtual Scentventure Stage 4.

Alongside Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 comes Virtual Scentventure, a combat event in which players must try to score as high as possible. If you are wondering how to beat it, don't worry. Here is our guide on how to beat Stage 4 of the Virtual Scentventure event, happening now in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Virtual Scentventure Event – Stage 4 Guide

The Virtual Scentventure event will run until near the end of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Phase 2. Unlike the Critter Pick event introduced during the first Phase, this event will not become permanent. As such, players must finish the event before it goes away. Before we dive into the guide for this particular stage, let's first review the Virtual Scentventure event basics.

Virtual Scentventure Basics

There are a total of ten stages in this Honkai Star Rail event: five Normal Mode stages and five Despair Mode stages. Players must achieve 500 points in all five Normal Mode stages before they can do the Despair Mode stages. This guide will cover Normal Mode Stage 4, with a guide for Despair Mode coming out once it is available.

The objective of this event is to deal as much damage as they can to a particular boss enemy within a certain amount of turns. Ideally, the player must defeat the boss to receive the maximum amount of points. This will become the player's base score. Additionally, each stage has a certain number of Action Points that get reduced whenever the boss or the player's characters start their turn. Once the player defeats the boss, their remaining Action Points get added to their score. The player will then receive rewards based on their final score. Players will also receive a letter rating, with the highest being SS rank.

Each stage has an Illusion Trait, which modifies the fight in a particular way to make it more difficult. However, once certain conditions are met, players can also receive various buffs based on the Illusion Trait requirements. Each Stage also has four Scent Plug-ins that give various passive buffs to the player's team. Players can select up to two in each stage. Selecting the right buff will be of help to the player. Lastly, there are two Trial characters per Stage, which the player can use alongside their characters. This gives players a chance to use characters they don't have.

Virtual Scentventure Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on their total score after finishing each Stage. Below are the rewards that players can get:

Earn 500 point(s) in this stage 60 Stellar Jades 2 Traveler's Guide 40,000 Credits

Earn 1000 point(s) in this stage 40 Stellar Jades 2 Traveler's Guide 3 Refined Aether

Earn 2000 point(s) in this stage 20 Relic Remains 4 Lost Crystals

Earn 2600 point(s) in this stage 10 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As such, players must score at least 2,600 points in each Stage to get all of the rewards.

Virtual Scentventure Enemy Lineup

In this Stage, players will be fighting against both Bronya and Gepard. Bronya is weak to Physical, Fire, and Imaginary. Gepard, on the other hand, is weak to Physical, Lightning, and Imaginary. Additionally, Silvermane Cannoneers will occasionally get summoned in the fight. These are weak to Physical, Ice, and Imaginary.

Virtual Scentventure Illusion Traits

These are the Illusion Traits for Stage 4:

Bronya and Gepard take less DMG. After Weakness is broken, additionally delays action and additionally increases DMG taken.

When Bronya or Gepard's Weakness is broken, all allies will recover Energy and Skill Points.

Bronya and Gepard will take turns to be the main attacker. While they are the main attacker, their Toughness Protection will be dispelled and they will use more powerful abilities.

Bronya and Gepard become enhanced after each action. When either of them is knocked down, the other one will become greatly enhanced.

Based on the Illusion Traits, players need to focus on whoever is the main attacker. Every few turns the main attacker will change, so players will have to change targets to effectively take down the two main enemies.

Virtual Scentventure Scent Plug-ins

Here are the available Scent Plug-ins for this Stage of the event:

Peony-Scented Increases the Ultimate DMG of all allies by 75%

Gardenia-Scented Increases the follow-up attack DMG of all allies by 100%

Cheese Flavor After an ally defeats an enemy, gains 35 Energy.

Agarwood Increases the Weakness Break efficiency of all allies by 25%



Virtual Scentventure Stage 4 Team Composition Guide

The trial characters for this stage are the following:

Dr. Ratio (Hunt Imaginary)

Ruan Mei (Harmony Ice)

As such, here are some possible team compositions for this stage:

Dr. Ratio F2P Dr. Ratio (Trial) Ruan Mei (Trial) Pela Natasha Scent Plug-ins Gardenia-Scented Agarwood or Peony-Scented This team composition is a F2P-friendly team that uses the trial Dr. Ratio and Ruan Mei as the main DPS and Support respectively. Dr. Ratio's job is to take down one target at a time with his powerful follow-up attacks, as well as his Ultimate. Ruan Mei's job is to empower the team's Weakness Break efficiency. That way, the player can easily apply Weakness Break on whoever is the main attacker, which in turn will give the team Energy and Skill Points. Pela is the easiest way to apply debuffs on the enemy units thanks to her Ultimate and Skill. Additionally, since the Silvermane Cannoneers are weak to Ice, Pela can help in whittling them down. Natasha is a good healer for this team comp thanks to her being a Physical character. Additionally, her Skill's debuff removal will be useful for the times when Gepard freezes an ally unit. Agarwood and Peony-Scented are situational depending on what the player needs. If they want to easily apply Weakness Break, Agarwood is a good choice. If they think they need more damage for their Ultimate, bring Peony-Scented. For this team composition, however, Agarwood might be a better choice.

Imaginary Premium Team Dr. Ratio (Own or Trial) Welt Ruan Mei (Own or Trial) Luocha Scent Plug-ins Gardenia-Scented Agarwood or Peony-Scented Similar to the above team composition, Dr. Ratio will be the team's Main DPS. Applying Wiseman's Folly from his Ultimate to the right enemies will be the key to easily whittling down their HP. Welt's job is both a Sub-DPS and a debuffer for Dr. Ratio. The Slow from his Skill, as well as the effects of his Ultimate, helps in ensuring that Dr. Ratio carries out a follow-up attack, as well as in delaying the enemy's actions. His Ultimate can also potentially wipe out any summoned Silvermane Cannoneers that the enemy team summons. Ruan Mei, as above, will empower the team's Weakness Break efficiency. This will make applying Imprisoned on the enemy easier, which leads to their Actions being delayed, and Dr. Ratio carrying out follow-up attacks. Luocha is the healer of this team, while also providing AoE damage thanks to his Ultimate. Much like Welt, players can use Luocha's Ultimate to clear out the Silvermane Cannoneers that get summoned. Peony-Scented is a good choice in this team composition, as most of the team have damaging Ultimates. Bring Agarwood instead if you want to quickly break the enemy's Toughness for the Energy and Skill Points.

Physical Premium Team Argenti Clara Ruan Mei Huohuo Scent Plug-ins Peony-Scented Gardenia-Scented or Agarwood Argenti will be the main source of damage in this team, thanks to the AoE Physical DMG from his entire kit. This allows him to take down the Silvermane Cannoneers easily, while also dealing a decent amount of damage to Bronya and Gepard. Players can opt to save Argenti's empowered Ultimate for when Gepard and Bronya are alone. Clara is here as a Sub-DPS and as a way to get additional damage in whenever it's the enemy's turn. This allows players to finish the fight quicker thanks to the damage that Clara can deal when she is attacked. Weave her Ultimate in every few turns, and her empowered follow-up attacks will deal a whole lot of damage to the enemy team. Ruan Mei serves the same purpose as in all of the previous teams, allowing the player to break the enemy Toughness easily. Huohuo's job in this team is not just to heal, but to help charge up Argenti and Clara's Ultimates. That way, Argenti will be able to use his empowered Ultimate more often, and Clara will be able to empower her follow-up attacks as well. Bring Gardenia-Scented if you want to see Clara deal even more damage with her follow-up attacks. Otherwise, bring Agarwood to assist in applying Weakness Break.



As mentioned above, these are just possible team compositions for this stage. If the player has other team compositions that they want to use, they are free to do so. As long as the player meets the requirements to receive all the rewards, they can use any team they want.

That's all for our guide on Stage 4 of the Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.