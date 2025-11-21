Kirby Air Riders features over 20 rideable machines as well as a few legendary machines, many of which you need to get by unlocking them. However, not everyone knows how to unlock all Air Ride machines or what they even do. Therefore, we decided to create this guide on how to get all machines in Kirby Air Riders for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get All Machines in Kirby Air Riders?

There are a variety of ways to unlock machines in Kirby Air Riders. Players can purchase them from the shop with Miles or earn them by completing specific checklists. Overall, the game features four different modes to choose from:

Air Ride

Road Trip

City Trial

Top Ride

Depending on the machine, you may need to play in a certain mode. Fortunately, you receive a few free vehicles when you first launch the game. For example, The Warp Star, Winged Star, Wagon Star, and Flight Warp Star are available by default (Flight Warp Star only available in City Trial Free Run). But other vehicles require you to unlock them.

When you unlock a machine, you have access to it in various modes (depending on the machine). But without further ado, let's take a look at each machine, what they do, and how to unlock them.

Article Continues Below

Warp Star – Balanced vehicle Miles Cost: 3,200 Air Ride – Finish the map Nebula Belt (Laps) in 1st place Top Ride – Get 10 different kinds of items

– Balanced vehicle Compact Star – Basic starter vehicle for City Trial N/A – Only available in City Trial at beginning

– Basic starter vehicle for City Trial Winged Star – Slow on ground but great for flying Miles Cost: 3,800 Road Trip – Swap machines 30 times City Trial – Touch the underside of the garden in the sky

Slow on ground but great for flying Shadow Star – Deals massive damage and good while airborne Miles Cost: 4,150 Top Ride – Copy enemy abilities twice in a single game City Trial – Ride grind rails around the entire island once in a single game

– Deals massive damage and good while airborne Wagon Star – No boost charge but durable and easy to control Miles Cost: 3,600 Air Ride – In Cavernous Corners (Time), complete a lap within 1:50:00 Road Trip – Enter the Shop 15 times

– No boost charge but durable and easy to control Slick Star – Great top speed and gliding in exchange for terrible traction Miles Cost: 6,000 Air Ride – Defeat 3 enemies by spitting out stars in a single race Road Trip – Clear a race challenge 10 times City Trial – Finish Drag Race I within 0:35:00

– Great top speed and gliding in exchange for terrible traction Formula Star – Great top speed Miles Cost: 14,400 Air Ride – Finish Galactic Nova (Laps) without touching the energy columns around Nova's Core Top Ride – Finish without crashing into walls

– Great top speed Rocket Star – Great for boost charges Miles Cost: 10,500 Road Trip – Ride for 180 seconds during a Top Ride challenge City Trial – Swap to vacant machines 30 times

– Great for boost charges Bulk Star – Durable and powerful on boost charges Miles Cost: 5,200 Air Ride – On Steamgust Forge, break 3 pieces of cargo on the conveyor belts in a single race City Trial – Use 8 attack items in a single race

– Durable and powerful on boost charges Swerve Star – Must glide or use boost charges in order to turn the vehicle Miles Cost: 7,770 Top Ride – On Cyber, win with at least 3 seconds between you and 2nd place Road Trip – Clear a race challenge 10 times

– Must glide or use boost charges in order to turn the vehicle Turbo Star – Great speed at the cost of slow steering Miles Cost: 12,500 Road Trip – Clear stadium challenges 3 times City Trial – Soar 110 yards into the air and fly above the garden in the sky

– Great speed at the cost of slow steering Jet Star – Increased acceleration when lifting off the ground Miles Cost: 6,600 Road Trip – Ride a total of 5,469 yards during Stadium Challenges City Trial – Get struck by lightning when getting too far away from Skyah's

– Increased acceleration when lifting off the ground Wheelie Bike – land-based vehicle with balanced stats Miles Cost: 3,050 Road Trip – Clear City Trial challenges 3 times City Trial – Swap to 3 different types of machines in a single match

– land-based vehicle with balanced stats Rex Wheelie – Most powerful bike but difficult to steer Miles Cost: 8,800 Air Ride – On Waveflow Waters, defeat 20 enemies in a single race Road Trip – Defeat 3 enemies with star-shaped projectiles in a single challenge

Most powerful bike but difficult to steer Wheelie Scooter – Easiest bike to control but slow speeds Miles Cost: 2,800 Air Ride – Finish 1st place in Floria Fields (Laps) Top Ride – Finish a Lap on Flow without crashing into walls more than three times

– Easiest bike to control but slow speeds Hop Star – Vehicle that jumps each time you quick spin Miles Cost: 6,900 Air Ride – On Checker Knights, fly over the wall to the road that leads to the castle Road Trip – Jump 10 times during Top Ride Challenges

– Vehicle that jumps each time you quick spin Vampire Star – Can steal copy abilities and items from other machines Miles Cost: 8,400 Road Trip – Defeat 15 kinds of enemies

– Can steal copy abilities and items from other machines Paper Star – Fragile but great for flight Miles Cost: 5,700 Air Ride – On Crystalline Fissure, glide for 3 seconds without landing City Trial – Fly for a total of 547 yards

– Fragile but great for flight Chariot – Durable vehicle with good turning capabilities Miles Cost: 4,500 Air Ride – Finish Airtopia Ruins (Laps) in 3:00:00 Top Ride – Finish Flow within 1:00:00

– Durable vehicle with good turning capabilities Battle Chariot – Heavyweight version of Chariot Miles Cost: 9,700 Top Ride – Hit 2 riders at the same time with a Sensor Bomb

– Heavyweight version of Chariot Tank Star – Powerful boost charges that can be used in preparation of turns Miles Cost: 6,250 Top Ride – Go through the hidden passage in Steam and finish within 0:55:00 Road Trip – Perform perfect landings 2 times in an Air Ride challenge

– Powerful boost charges that can be used in preparation of turns Bull Tank – Durable, bulky vehicle that deals tons of damage Miles Cost: 10,800 City Trial – Win Dustup Derby without being defeated

– Durable, bulky vehicle that deals tons of damage Transform Star – Switch between the vehicle's two modes via Quick Spins Miles Cost: 7,250 Air Ride – In Cyberion Highway, use a switch to make a platform appear twice in a single race Top Ride – Complete a lap on Crystal after going through all the Crystal Dash zones

– Switch between the vehicle's two modes via Quick Spins

Why You Should Unlock every Air Ride Machine in Kirby Air Riders

Overall, you want to unlock every air ride machine because of how differently they play. For example, a Formula Star's speed may make it a great option for Air Ride. However, you may prefer using something stronger like the Tank Star. Overall, each vehicle plays differently. Therefore, it's important to play with them all to find the one you love.

However, everyone in City Trial begins with the Compact Star. Therefore, do yourself a favor and a find a new ride soon!

Overall, that includes all air ride machines in Kirby Air Riders and how you can unlock them. We wish you the best of luck in getting ever ride so you can just enjoy the game. Furthermore, we'll continue to update the list as we find any new possible ways of unlocking these machines.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.