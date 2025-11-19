The NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 3 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like The City, MyNBA, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date

#NBA2K26 Patch Notes v3.0 (Nov 17, 2025) Today's update includes fixes across Gameplay, The City, MyTEAM, and more, including a fix for 3-second violations not being called in certain game modes. Join the official Discord to get notifications for patch notes and key… pic.twitter.com/T1Qjvg5kQq — Evan (@itsEvanCC) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date is Friday, November 28th, 2025 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Like typical NBA 2K seasons, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass, full of 80 free rewards that you can earn over time. Check back with us when Season 3 launches to see all the rewards.

NBA 2K26 Season 3 Patch Notes

General – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Preparations for NBA 2K26 Season 3, launching on Friday, November 28, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Added new action shots in the UI for various players.

Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur at halftime of Play Now Online games.

Resolved some inconsistencies when using the Save/Load/Reset options in the Media Suite feature in Instant Replay.

Arena Updates:

Added the 2025 NBA Championship banner to the Oklahoma City Thunder arena.

Added the new sponsor logo to the Phoenix Suns arena.

Current-Day Uniform Updates:

Available following a roster update after patch releases.

Philadelphia 76ers (new sponsor patch)

Dallas Mavericks (corrected Nike logo color)

Player & Coach Likeness Updates:

New Player Scans Tina Charles Rayah Marshall Rachid Meziane Olivia Nelson-Ododa Haley Peters Mamignan Touré

Tattoo Updates LaMelo Ball Anthony Davis Alijah Martin Micah Peavy Tyrese Proctor Jamir Watkins

Hair Dynamics Updates Johni Broome Cam Thomas Kayla Thornton

General Hairstyle or Likeness Updates LaMelo Ball Desmond Bane Jimmy Butler Anthony Davis Keyonte George Rudy Gobert Rui Hachimura Bronny James Michael Porter Jr. Russell Westbrook James Wiseman



GAMEPLAY – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Added support for the NBA’s new heave rule in the final 3 seconds of the first 3 quarters.

Fixed 3-second violation calls not being made in certain game modes in The City.

Teammate Chemistry boosts are now displayed in the HUD when earned.

THE CITY GAME MODES – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Resolved an issue causing ineligible clothing and invisible players to appear in The City and Triple Threat Park.

Fixed a rare hang when playing multiple Pro-Am, The REC, or Proving Grounds games in succession.

Corrected issues with the stats display on the Player Matchups screen at the start of games in The Theater and Proving Grounds.

Private games no longer count in the Pro-Am Summit event.

Fixed a hang when stepping on to a Got Next spot with the equipment wheel activated.

Addressed issues when joining a Squad with multiple invites pending.

Resolved a reported disconnect on the Social menu in Starting 5 games.

Wins in Starting 5 games where the opponent is removed now properly count towards Challenge objectives.

Fixed a hang when using the Daily Pick‘Em kiosk when there was only one game for that day.

Fixed an issue with face scans sometimes not properly displaying for other players in The City.

Fixed a hang that could occur in the Equipment menu.

Tattoo location is now properly displayed when removing tattoos with multiple previously placed.

Resolved an issue causing the 2KTV UI to overlap with other menus when waiting for a match to begin.

MyCAREER / MyPLAYER – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Several fixes and improvements to sideline interviews in the NBA.

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during certain drills in the NBA Team Practice Facility.

Fixed MP occasionally having the incorrect jersey number assigned in NBA Team Practices.

Completing the Long Ranger GOAT Skill now earns the proper associated rewards.

All available rewards now fully display on the Endorsements menu.

MyTEAM – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where an unselected lineup would be brought into multiplayer games, like Salary Cap Online & King of the Court, when matchmaking was canceled and restarted.

Added protections to prevent a rare issue where All-Star Team-Up games would reset Squad Wins.

Enabled the option to start Coach Training Challenges, which add or upgrade Badges, from the View/Edit Player Card menu.

Added missing Badges and fixed mislabeled ones in the Coach Points menu when spending Coach Points to unlock Badges and their Training Challenges.

Added protections to prevent issues when Favorited Player Cards are sent to the Auction House.

Resolved a hang when viewing Player Card details while adding the card to The Exchange.

Added new text for OVR requirements as well as other OVR-based Exchange improvements.

Improved menu performance in various MyTEAM modes & menus.

Enabled Game Changer ‘Double Up’ to be eligible in Salary Cap Online games.

MyNBA / MyGM / THE W – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Fixed a hang when uploading a created team with a custom logo to 2K Share.

Generated draft classes are now properly randomized.

Resolved a possible progression blocker when re-signing a created player during the FIBA portion of the offseason.

Autosaves during SimCast games are now also disabled when the setting is turned off.

Resolved a hang in the offseason when playing a 2K Hoops Summit game after a FIBA Friendly game.

Addressed a rare hang in the Facilities menu when using an expansion team.

Players with two-way contracts now have the correct games remaining when using the Start Today feature.

Fixed an incorrect three-way tiebreaker in the group stage portion of the NBA Cup.

Fixed instructional text not being available for some practice drills in MyWNBA/The W.

PC (ADDITIONAL UPDATES) – NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes

Various stability and performance optimizations to enhance the overall PC experience.

Fixed a disconnect that could occur on the Pause menu in various online modes when using a keyboard or mouse.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K26 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes. We look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, catch up on last week's episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some VC.

