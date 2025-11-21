The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings update has arrived ahead of Week 12 of the NFL season. This week, players like Trey McBride and Drake Maye saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Update For Week 12 – Biggest Winners & Losers

Trey McBride (TE), Arizona Cardinals – 95 OVR (+1)

Despite the Cardinals' struggles in 2025, McBride continues to excel, regardless of who his QB is. He's been exceptionally phenomenal these past two weeks, where he's earned 19 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, he quickly became Jacoby Brissett's favorite target, seeing 57 targets from the veteran QB since the team's loss to the Colts. If you run a fantasy franchise in Madden, pick this man up.

Kyle Hamilton (SS), Baltimore Ravens – 92 OVR (+1)

Hamilton's strong performance against the Browns (9 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) easily make him deserving of a ratings boost. Overall, Baltimore's defense in general has done a good job of keeping offenses at bay, allowing just 57 points in the last four weeks combined. Hamilton has been a big part of this team's 4-game win streak since the bye.

Mark Andrews (TE), Baltimore Ravens – 91 OVR (+1)

Andrews' 35-yard TD run on 4th down more than likely was the reason for his ratings boost. Outside of that, he caught three passes for 32 yards, and he has yet to eclipse 300 receiving yards. But while Andrews hasn't exactly been spectacular, Baltimore's offense has been solid since the bye, scoring at least 27 points in three of their last four wins. Andrews definitely deserves some credit.

Drake Maye (QB), New England Patriots – 87 OVR (+1)

So far, Maye currently leads the league in passing yards (2,836), has 20 touchdown passes (4th most), and boasts the second highest QBR right now (73.2). While New England's previous opponents aren't exactly playoff contenders (Tennessee, Cleveland, New York, New Orleans), it's Maye's consistency that matters. He continues to play well and is supported by a strong receiving corps.

George Pickens (WR), Dallas Cowboys – 87 OVR (+1)

Pickens earned over 100 receiving yards for the first time in over a month as the Cowboys stomped the Raiders. He ranks second in the league in receiving yards while tied third for touchdown receptions. He'll hope to replicate his numbers from last week in a critical game against the Eagles this Sunday.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Article Continues Below

Brian Branch – 91 OVR (+1)

Greg Rousseau – 88 OVR (+1)

Drake Maye – 87 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Waddle – 86 OVR (+1)

Robert Spillane – 85 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 85 OVR (+1)

Nate Landman 84 OVR (+3)

Jameson Williams – 83 OVR (+1)

Brock Purdy – 83 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Minkah Fitzpatrick – 90 OVR (-2)

Jared Goff – 88 OVR (-1)

Jared Verse – 87 OVR (-1)

Garrett Wilson – 86 OVR (-1)

Kenny Moore II – 86 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – 86 OVR (-1)

Brandon Aiyuk – 85 OVR (-1)

Sam Darnold – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Week 12 ratings update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of the season, Week 12 began last night when the Houston Texans upset the Buffalo Bills 23-19. Josh Allen is now 1-4 against the Texans in his career, and had arguably the worst performance of his year against them. His offensive line struggled too, as Allen was sacked eight times in the loss. His two interceptions certainly didn't help either.

But this doesn't matter for Houston, who has now gone 6-2 since a rough 0-3 start to the season. Backup QB Davis Mills has done extremely well filling in for the injured C.J. Stroud, and has yet to lose a game. However, the team still has a lot of work to do if they want to try and catch up to the Indianapolis Colts.

Later on in the week, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Kansas City and take on the 5-5 Chiefs. The Colts are coming off a bye and looking to build a new winstreak. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to end their two-game losing skid and get their season back on track.

Shedeur Sanders makes his highly anticipated starting debut as the Browns travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. He struggled in his first game against the Ravens, only completing four of 16 pass attempts. Nevertheless, he'll look to help the Browns end a 3-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching, and more. Furthermore, learn how to update your rosters to play with the most updated depth charts.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.