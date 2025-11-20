The Nintendo Switch 2 Version of PGA Tour 2K25 has a confirmed release date, bringing the virtual golfing experience for players on Nintendo's newest system. With many other 2K sports titles coming to Switch 2, it only makes sense that 2K brings the latest entry of their PGA Tour series as well. PGA Tour 2K25 offers a similar gameplay experience to its predecessors, but with new improvements that make it worth checking out. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

PGA Tour 2K25 Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date – February 6th, 2026

The PGA Tour 2K25 Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date is Friday, February 6th, 2025. No price or pre-order details have been revealed, though we assume it will have the same $69.99 price tag it does on other platforms.

PGA Tour 2K25 Gameplay

PGA Tour 2K25 received a massive gameplay upgrade with the new EvoSwing mechanics, which adds new shot types, ball flights, and roll physics to the game. You can test out this new swing mechanic on the 29+ available courses in the game. These courses include:

2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club

The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Old Course at St. Andrews (Season 2)

PGA Tour 2K25 offers various modes to try out as well. You could just play a regular match, or hop into MyPLAYER and create your own golfer. Take that player into MyCAREER, and chase glory as you live out you career.

Furthermore, PGA Tour 2K25 also offers Topgolf for those who want to quickly hop in. Additionally, Course Designer returns, allowing you to create, share, and try out courses made by you and your friends.

For those who haven't played PGA Tour 2K25 yet, here are some of the biggest changes.

Article Continues Below

Firstly, the developers added a new Attributes Point system to MyPLAYER while upgrading the Skill Trees. Additionally, they added a progression system for your equipment. Speaking of equipment, you'll make deals with brands that can level up over time as long as you meet their goals.

In MyCAREER, you can finally participate in Major Tournaments for the first time ever. Of course, you need to work your way toward that goal, which may not be easy. Fortunately, you can dynamically simulate your career, giving you more control over your experience.

As you play PGA Tour 2K25, you'll earn XP for your Clubhouse Pass. Each season brings a new pass, you can grind through to unlock more content in the game. Furthermore, these seasons provide new daily, weekly, and monthly content to keep you coming back.

Lastly, PGA Tour 2K25 can be enjoyed alone or with friends. Join a Society to compete in friendly events with your friends. Make it competitive by wagering some VC. Whether it's Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, there's a ton of fun to be had with friends.

For something even more competitive, PGA Tour 2K25 offers Ranked modes for players to test their skill. Participate in Ranked Tour tournaments and see where you land on the leaderboard!

Overall, that includes everything we know about the PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date on Switch 2. Keep checking back between now and the game's release for any more information regarding the game's launch this February.

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.