The Rainbow Six Siege Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date arrives soon, and players can already dive into the Test Server for Y10S4. Overall, this season brings a massive update for Thatcher, as well as improvements to R6 ShieldGuard and new modernized maps. Furthermore, the new season brings some balance changes, upgrades for the Esports tab, and much more Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date, Test Server Details

The Rainbow Six Siege Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date is Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025. The Test Server became available on Monday, November 17th, 2025.

Players on all platforms can participate in the new Operation when it releases next month. But what exactly can we expect in Y10S4?

Overall, the main improvements in this update include improvements to Thatcher. Furthermore, the developers reworked Fortress while also adding two new modernized maps.

For those in the community more concerned with cheaters, Ubisoft announced that they will roll out with R6 ShieldGuard twice a week. This should hopefully ensure a more fair and level-playing field for users.

The new season also brings various balance changes for several Operators, while also adding Bot Teammates to Field training. Take a look below to see all the major changes in one list!

Thatcher Updates – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date

Access to PMR90A2 Marksman Rifle First operator with access to 4 main weapon options

EMP upgraded with Electronic Gear Scanner Disruptor (E.G.S. Disruptor) Allows player to search for electronic gadgets through obstructions and deactivate them via EMP blast



R6 ShieldGuard – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date

Now rolls out twice a week

Refined recoil script detection system to catch macros and scripts deemed “unfair”

Maps – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date

Fortress Rework (Added to all playlists (includes Ranked and Siege Cup) Less hallways Rebalanced bombsites Improved attack entrances Courtyard transformed into an exterior zone

New Modernized Maps Skyscraper Theme Park

Ranked Map Pool Update Emerald Plains replaced by Fortress

Pro League Custom Game Preset Skyscraper replaced by Fortress



Playlists – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date

New Playlist – Testing Grounds Allows players to try out “major updates” on PC or Console before they come to the live game Easier to access than the Test Server Lab

From January 8th to January 15th, Testing Ground will offer an experiment for Armor and Speed values, with new options for Operators to adjust both health and speed values. Ranked Matchmaking Now considers Visual Rank & Squad size in matchmaking Mixed rank squads take skill and Max Rank int consideration

Esports Tab – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date Predictions Correctly predict which team will advance to earn rewards

Balancing Changes – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date New Weapon – PMR90A2 Marksman Rifle Added to Thatcher, Nokk, Hibana, and Capitao's loadouts

DSEG System Overhaul Devices affected by a deactivation field cannot be activated via wireless signals Operators within the deactivation field cannot activate devices either (Both Operator and device must be outside the field

Operator Changes Mute – Signal Disruptor Increased radius; only jams wireless connections/remote-activated devices. Aruni – Surya Gates Can now be deactivated instantly by EMP Impact Grenades/Thatcher's E.G.S. disruptor (Remains off until reactivated) Castle – Armor Panels Can now be electrified by sources of electricity Ace – Multiple Changes Added Stun Grenades to loadout as secondary gadget Decreased speed to 1 Increased armor to 3 Hibana – Multiple Changes X-Kairos Device automatically reloads after 0.4 seconds Fuse time reduced to 4 seconds (formerly 5) Added Claymore to loadout as secondary gadget Thermite – Multiple Changes 1 additional Exothermic Charge Added ITA12S to loadout as secondary weapon option Maverick – Multiple Changes Removed pause on Breaching Torch Added Frag Grenades to loadout as grenade option Added Reaper MK2 to loadout as secondary weapon option Ash – Breaching Rounds Now susceptible to electrified surfaces



Training & Onboarding – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date

Added Mini-map to Enlisted, Field Training, Landmark Drill, & Clear House

Changed Target Drill to Clear House

Added Bot Teammates to Enlisted and Field Training Dual Front – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date Hostage assignment returns with new VIP Character

Operator Pool Update: Rotating In: Thermite, IQ, Buck, Blackbeard, Nokk, Kali, Grim, Tachanka, Jager, Echo Zofia, Vigil, Melusi, Mira, Zero Rotating Out: Ash, Capitao, Hibana, Maverick, Nomad, Ace, Osa, Pulse, Kapkan, Frost, Maestro, Warden, Wamai, Aruni, Azami

Activated Abandon penalties on Dual Front (leaving a game in session results in Reputation loss) Battle Pass – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date Premium Players gain early access to newest weapon, exclusive skin, and limited-time challenge

Delta Packs replace Bravo Packs Seasonal Camo Skins & Operator Prices – Rainbow Six Siege Y10S4 Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date New Tenfold Pursuit Seasonal Camo headgear/skins

Operator Price decreases: Solis – 10,000 Renown (or 240 R6 Credits) Tubarao – 15,000 Renown (360 R6 Credits)

Additional Updates & Bug Fixes Audio: Added Thorn & Blackbeard to conversation system Accessibility: New way to manage and modify inputs through list of predetermined layouts for controller, mouse, and keyboard Bleeding Rework: Players now start in slow bleeding, with movement increasing bleeding Long-term Progression: Updated Career menu to separate Dual Front and Core Siege stats. Furthermore, Breakdowns show player statistics for: Most played Operators KOST in Bomb Mode games Win rate for each specialty (attackers & defenders)

Players between Clearance Level 16-20 can complete specialty challenges to unlock Operators or other rewards

Players who reach Gold 1in Ranked receive exclusive Hibana headgear

Added ability to bookmark up to five challenges in the Core Siege Hub

Replaced Mark All as Seen action with simple prompt that does not require press & hold Bug Fixes: Gameplay – Fixed the following issues Players unable to spectate closest ally upon elimination in Dual Front Maestro's Evil eye can be placed in hard to reach area in B1 Diving Room on the Kanal map Attacker's can trigger Denari's T.R.I.P. connector through walls AI Operators will attempt to melee gadgets through walls when the gadgets are placed on a door frame during Field Training AI Operators don't react to being pinged during Field Training

Level Design – Fixed the following issues Hatches not pre-destroyed in Deathmatch in Modernized maps

Operators – Fixed the following issues Clash can be headshot through her shield while sprinting on stairs

User Experience – Fixed the following issues Frosts' Welcome Mat stays stuck on an Operator's leg after being revived by an ally



Overall, that includes everything we need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege Operation Tenfold Pursuit Release Date. We look forward to diving into the new experience when it launches this December. Make sure to dive into the Test Server to get a feel for everything you can expect to see in Y10S4.

