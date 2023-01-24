Refuse blood and become a vegan vampire. Here are the details about Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire Release Date: February 27, 2023

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire comes out on February 27, 2023. It will be available on PC.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire Gameplay

This game is an action-farming roguelike, a group of genres I honestly never thought I would see together. You take control of Voltaire, a vampire who, on his path to veganism, must plant crops to sustain himself. Players can gather the seeds for these crops by foraging, as well as crafting. They can then prepare the fields they have access to so that they can plant said seeds. Once the seeds become fully-grown plants, the player can then eat them to lower their hunger. Voltaire’s hunger increases whenever he does various tasks. This includes planting crops, watering them, or foraging for them. You must always keep an eye on your hunger meter, as if it becomes full, you will pass out and night will arrive.

When night arrives, the game switches from its farming gameplay to its action roguelike gameplay. Various enemies will try to destroy your crops, as well as your home. You become empowered in the night, allowing you to attack these enemies directly. The crops you plant decide what enemies attack, so keep that in mind. You won’t be alone in defending your home, however, as you can also plant crops that can attack enemies. Once you defeat enough enemies, you can level up, which lets you upgrade your character. The upgrades vary from improved melee attacks to stronger traps. Decide your playstyle and adjust accordingly.

What’s even better is that you can play this game in split-screen co-op. You will need a controller to do so, but it’ll make the game even more fun.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire Story

Voltaire, Dracula’s youngest son, decides to become a vegan, something his father does not like. He runs away from home and decides to live in the farmlands of Transylvania. There, with the support of his uncles Frank and Stein, Voltaire decides to farm and grow his own food. Of course, Dracula does not approve and sends his minions after Voltaire. To protect his vegan life, Voltaire must stand up for himself, and use his powers to defend his peaceful life.

If you are curious about this game, you can check out our first impressions article to see what we think of it. Otherwise, for more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.