Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season

Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details.

Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely. Statement below. pic.twitter.com/1uAi78Ny15 — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) August 10, 2022

Wake Forest football quarterback Sam Hartman has been ruled out “indefinitely” with a ‘non-football related condition.” Hartman’s return timetable is currently unknown. The school said that the Demon Deacons star sought medical attention after a workout on Tuesday.

The second-team all-ACC quarterback was a full participant at Monday’s practice and is present at the team’s practice Wednesday, though he is not suited up. Hartman was fresh off of leading Wake Forest football to their best season in program history.

The junior signal-caller had thrown for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 2021. In a press release, Hartman said the following, per Johns, “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Of course, Hartman is no stranger to adversity, having dealt with the effects of anxiety stemming from some awful events that have occurred in his life.

It’s brutal news for Wake Forest and Sam Hartman to receive with the 2022 college football season just weeks away. But he- and the program- will just have to keep moving forward.

Redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis, brother Brett Griffis, sophomore Michael Kern and freshman Troy Hoilman are the other quarterbacks on the roster.