Published November 30, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Warhammer 40k Darktide will enter its pre-launch maintenance after holding a successful pre-release beta.

The pre-release beta for Darktide has been ongoing since November 17, 2022. During the beta, Fatshark fixed a bunch of bugs and glitches, including the 0 progression glitch I personally experienced during the CBT. Now, after almost two weeks of testing, the game is preparing for its full launch.

Fatshark announced that the game will undergo pre-launch maintenance to prepare for the game’s release. Darktide’s pre-launch maintenance will start on November 30, 2022, at 5:00 AM, and will end five hours later. That is, on November 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The maintenance’s end will hail the official launch of Darktide to the public. The image below shows the global release timing for Darktide.

The maintenance aims to fix the last few problems that need patching. This maintenance also ensures that the progression players made during the pre-release beta will carry over. Personally, I’m just thankful I don’t have to grind for my Militarium-grade Lasgun and Sword again. Chances are, though, I’ll have to grind for better ones once the game comes out.

Other than progression carrying over, players who participated in Darktide’s beta will also receive a bespoke set of headgear once the pre-launch maintenance finishes. These are:

A Beta Company Flak helm (Size: XXXXXL) for Ogryns

A Recond Company Beta Helm and Psykana Collar for Psykers

A Recon Company Beta Vanguard Helm for Veterans

The Helm of the Devoted, bearing a Seal of Intolerance for Zealots.

Players will most likely receive these cosmetics as soon as they log in to the game upon its launch. Just remember that these are cosmetic items. Although they seem like they would provide protection, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

If you are interested in learning more about the game, you can read about its details or check our Closed Beta impressions. If you already own the game or are already planning on playing it, we also have a Darktide beginner’s guide which should cover the basics. Either way, always remember that in the God Emperor of Mankind’s eyes, the only good heretic is a dead one. Happy hunting, current, and future Rejects!