Published November 16, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

Do your part in serving the God Emperor of Mankind. Here are the details of Warhammer 40k Darktide, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Release Date: November 30, 2022

Warhammer 40k Darktide, or just Darktide for short, comes out on November 30, 2022. It is available on Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can pre-order the game, which allows them to take part in the pre-release Beta starting on November 17, 2022. This pre-release beta lasts until the game’s official launch. The game is also available to Xbox Game Pass owners on release day.

Darktide gameplay

Darktide is a first-person co-op shooter with an emphasis on melee combat. If you’ve played Fatshark’s Vermintide series of games, you will find the gameplay familiar. After all, this game is made by the same developers. Although melee combat is the focus in Darktide, players also have access to various ranged weaponry, as well as grenades and the occasional superpower. Using your ranged weaponry may sound tempting, but ammo is not abundant in this game. As such, you will most likely be using your melee weapon for most of the level. If you’re worried that the melee combat can get tiring and boring after a while, don’t be. Each character in this game has access to a variety of different weapons, both ranged and melee. This includes combat shovels, huge maces, and even the fan-favorite Chainsword.

Speaking of classes, there are four available classes at the game’s launch, with Fatshark hinting that more may be on the way after a while. We’ve actually written articles for all four of the launch classes, but let’s go through all of them briefly here. First off is the Veteran Sharpshooter. As the name may imply, this is the game’s long-ranged weapons class. They have access to snipers, assault rifles, and similar long-ranged weaponry. Their skill revolves around dealing more damage to elite enemies, which we will talk about later. Next is the Zealot Preacher. This class specializes in melee combat and deals more melee damage as their health goes down. Although they have guns, their main source of damage is the various melee weaponry they have access to, like a huge hammer down the line.

Next is the Ogryn Skullbreaker. This is the tank of the group and can take a lot of damage before going down. They are also almost twice the size of everyone else, so they can quite literally block bullets for their allies. Their equipment revolves around heavy weaponry, which includes large shotguns, enormous grenade and rocket launchers, as well as huge shields and clubs. Lastly, there’s the Psyker Psykinetic. This is the magic class and can deal devastating damage to anyone on the battlefield. Their power revolves around their psychic powers from the Warp, which can easily destroy even the strongest of foes. However, players will need to manage their positioning, as well as their powers well. One wrong move can see a Psyker down and out.

As for what you’ll be fighting, you and up to four people face AI-controlled enemies. These enemies easily outnumber you, so cooperation is very important. Some enemies are the normal grunt or heretic, easily taken down with a swing or two. Others, like the elites mentioned above, take more damage to take down, and can also deal more damage themselves. Every now and then, you will face a horde of these enemies, as well as bosses. Managing your powers, health, and ammunition is very important as you make your way through each level.

Speaking of levels, Darktide’s main gameplay loop revolves around various levels with their respective missions. This could range from recovering ammunition from a supply ship to exterminating daemonic possession in machinery. Players must work together to accomplish these tasks, and come out alive. Whenever you finish a mission, you receive experience points, as well as money. Players can spend their money to buy better weapons while leveling up gives access to better skills and passives. You can also unlock cosmetics to change your character and your armor’s appearance. There is much to do in service for the Emperor of Mankind, so make sure to serve the Imperium well.

Darktide story

Darktide’s story happens in the Grimdark universe of Warhammer 40k, players take control of a reject. Rejects are citizens of the Imperium of Man who committed crimes against the Emperor. Because of this, they are sent to Tertium, a Hive City taken over by daemons and heretics. Under the Inquisition, it is your job to cleanse Tertium of its filth and restore a semblance of order in this city. There is no escape from your service of the Emperor, so better start purging heretics.

