Warhammer 40k Darktide classes spotlight – Zealot Preacher

Warhammer 40k Darktide has just released a class spotlight for one of the game’s four main archetypes: the Zealot. Keep reading to learn more about the Zealot in Warhammer 40k Darktide, as well as its Preacher class.

Before we head into the thick of things, it’s important to note and clarify some terms. Zealot is one of the game’s Archetypes, the others being Psyker, Veteran, and Ogryn. Each Archetype has its own unique playstyle and contains other specialized Classes. In this case, Preacher is one of the Classes for the Zealot Archetype. In a previous article, we referred to the four Archetypes as classes. Moving forward with future Warhammer Darktide articles, we will be referring to them as the game intends.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Classes: Zealot Preacher

The Zealots are some of the Emperor of Mankind’s most devout followers. They believe the Emperor to be a living god that guides the Imperium of Man in its exploits across space and time. In this belief, they believe that those who do not follow the Emperor are heretics, deserving of divine judgment. As such, the Zealot carries out the Emperor’s judgment on the heretics with metal and fire.

The Zealot is the game’s melee-focused Archetype. Although the other Archetypes are capable of engaging in melee combat, none does it better than the Zealots. Armed with thunder hammers, chain axes, and power mauls, these Zealots will literally carve a way forward for the Emperor of Mankind. Of course, steel is not their only way of purging the heretics. After all, what can better remove traces of non-believers than holy fire? Zealots are also capable of wielding flamers, as well as flaming weapons for a 2-in-1 deal.

Of course, within the Zealots are those who have taken it upon themselves to make sure every corner of the universe knows of the Emperor. These are the Preachers, one of the classes under the Zealot Archetype. These Preachers revel in the fight, purging any and all heretics they see. They do not care if they will live or die. After all, dying and standing before the Emperor’s Golden Throne is their lifelong dream. They closely resemble berserkers from other games, as the Preachers deal more damage as their health points go down. They are also a melee-focused class. The Preacher has increased melee attack speed and a class ability that allows them to dash forward and engage the enemies in glorious melee combat.

Although they are a melee-focused class, the Preacher still has access to other weapons, as they start out with an Autopistol and the Stumm gas grenade. They also have the ability to resist death when taking lethal damage, allowing them to laugh at death and keep fighting for the Emperor.

Warhammer 40k Darktide will be holding a Closed Beta Test from October 14-16, 2022. Interested players can sign up for the Closed Beta here. The game itself will release on November 30, 2022, for Xbox and PC.