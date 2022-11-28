Published November 28, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez

Taking down the heretics requires only the strongest of weapons. Here is a crafting guide for Warhammer 40k Darktide so you can learn how to improve your weapons to deliver the God Emperor’s wrath and judgment.

Whenever players, or Rejects, return from their missions, they get firearms and melee weapons as drops. They can then buy these weapons from the armory. More often than not, these weapons are of base rarity, meaning their damage is at its lowest and does not have any passive skills. Although this will do for a while, players will soon find that non-upgraded weapons will not get them far. This is where the Shrine of the Omnissiah comes in.

Upon reaching Trust Level 4, players receive access to the Shrine of the Omnissiah after a brief cutscene. Players will then gain access to four new weapons options.

Consecrate: Here, players can use the Plasteel and Diamantine they find in their missions to consecrate (in other words, upgrade) their weaponry. Upgrading weapons is important, as it improves your weapon’s damage, increases some of its stats, and even grants some passive skills and blessings. It also increases the weapon’s sanctity, or rather their rarity, by one. Most weapons start at white rarity, that is to say, it is at its base. After white comes green, then blue, then purple, and finally orange. Once a weapon reaches Orange rarity, it is no longer upgradeable. Below are the materials needed for each level of the upgrade: White to Green: 150 Plasteel Green to Blue: 200 Plasteel and 50 Diamantine Blue to Purple: 400 Plasteel and 150 Diamantine Purple to Orange: 900 Plasteel and 350 Diamantine Players can find Plasteel and Diamantine lying around during missions, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to consecrate your weapons.

Refine Item: Players can pay a certain amount of resources to refine their weapons. Refining a weapon removes one of its blessings, or perks, and replaces it with another. Players can choose which perk to replace, but cannot choose the new perk that replaces it. This is basically a gamble, as you might get a perk that you don’t want. The more a player refines their weapon, the more expensive it becomes.

Earn Blessing: Players can, instead of upgrading a weapon, surrender it to the Tech-Priest. In doing so, they receive a Votive Offering, which contains one of the weapon’s perks of their choosing. Players can then either Combine their blessings or Re-Bless a weapon.

Combine Blessings: Players can combine three Votive Offerings to create a single, more powerful Votive Offering. Most Votive Offerings only reach up to Tier IV, although there are exceptions.

Re-Bless: Players can also use their Votive Offerings to overwrite a weapon’s existing blessing. This lets players forge the weapon into one that fits their playstyle. Of course, overwriting a weapon’s blessing means that it will be lost in the process. As this is a permanent change, make sure that you double-check if you really want to Re-Bless your weapon.

It’s important to note that at the moment, only Consecrate is available during the Pre-Launch beta. The other crafting features will arrive once the game launches.

That’s all for our Warhammer 40k Darktide Crafting Guide on how to improve your weapons. For a more in-depth look at Darktide’s weapon crafting, you can check out the crafting guide on their official website here. If you want to learn more about Darktide, you can check out our article on the game here.