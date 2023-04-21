A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors are on a mission in Game 3 as they look to secure their first win of this NBA Playoffs opening-round series against the Sacramento Kings. They fared well in the first half while playing on their home floor for the first time in the postseason, and it looked like they didn’t miss the services of Draymond Green very much.

Green had to watch this game from the comfort of his own home after being slapped with a one-game suspension by the NBA because of his controversial foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. If you ask Skip Bayless, however, the Warriors aren’t actually too concerned about Green’s absence:

“As I said, Warriors are making a statement: ‘We’re fine without Draymond.’ I believe they’re sick and tired of his antics and podcast-driven self-promotion,” Bayless wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair to Bayless, the Dubs did look fine in Game 3 — at least in the opening half. Stephen Curry led the charge for the defending champs, going for 18 points on three triples. For the most part, it didn’t even feel like Draymond Green was missed. Skip seems to think so.

Count on Mr. Bayless to come up with these types of clout-chasing narratives. Then again, could there be any truth to Skip’s bold claim here? Are the Warriors really preparing for life without Draymond Green? After all, the former Defensive Player of the Year’s current contract is already running out in the next couple of years. Are the Dubs actually “sick and tired” of Green’s baggage at this point?