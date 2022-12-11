By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday.

Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely omitted Western Conference teams on his list of teams the Warriors are “concerned” about, Draymond doubled down on his stance that they’re the clear-cut team to beat out West.

“I’m not concerned about anybody in the West,” said Draymond Green on who the Warriors are worried about. “I think there are good teams in the West, teams that you have to fear or have the appropriate fear… Phoenix is one of those teams. I’ve been telling everybody for two years now: I’m never counting the Lakers out. They’ve got LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. But I don’t worry about anybody in the West. I know what teams are capable of … But I know if we play our A-game, then nobody is beating us.”

The Warriors just completely dismantled the Celtics on national TV after they embarrassed Devin Booker the Phoenix Suns on their own home floor. The Warriors are also 14-13. Both of these things are true and also raise a few question marks as to their true status as the favorite in the West.

Judging by that one game and their championship season last year, it’s hard to argue against the proven commodity that they are. But their full body of work leaves a lot to be desired, especially with the team currently sitting in a play-in slot and just a half game out of 11th place.

The conference has no true favorites at the moment but Devin Booker’s Suns, Ja Morant’s Grizzlies, Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets, and the top-seeded New Orleans Pelicans led by a resurgent Zion Williamson would all have something to say about not being fearsome enough to threaten the Warriors.

It’s hard to bet against the Warriors, though. As long as they find their way into the NBA playoffs, no West teams will want to face them early no matter what form they’ve had in the regular season.