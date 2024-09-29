After Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe emulated LeBron James, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his thoughts about the dominant first-half performance.

Wow Jalen Milroe!!!,” Green said on X.

Milroe finished the first half throwing 18-for-21 for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while also rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

On the flip side, Georgia couldn't get anything rolling for them offensively. Senior quarterback Carson Beck threw two interceptions in the first half, one of which, Alabama capitalized on. The Crimson Tide had 355 total yards of offense in the first half, compared to Georgia's 153 yards.

Alabama dominated the rushing game with 156 yards. Milroe alone had 106 of those and two rushing touchdowns. He continually gashed the Georgia front-seven and made quick work. He had consistent gashes of 10 and 20 yards throughout the half, which led to a 28-point first half from the Crimson Tide.

Why did Jalen Milroe get praise from Warriors' Draymond Green?

Milroe received praise from his opposing head coach, Kirby Smart. In 2023, Smart said on The Next Round, “No offense to Tim Tebow, but this guy is different…this guy is a bigger, physical version of Lamar Jackson.” Both play very similarly, using their legs and establishing themselves as true dual-threat quarterbacks.

Throughout the first half, Milroe showed his case for a Heisman trophy. As mentioned earlier, his 199 passing yards and 106 rushing yards would be solid statistics throughout four quarters. For that to take place in the first half against one of the top defensive teams in the country is a testament to a couple of things.

First, Milroe's play. He balled out in the SEC Championship game, throwing for 192 yards and two touchdowns. The efficient, and versatile style he plays with keeps defenses on their toes. Second, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer embraces Milroe's uncommon skill set. DeBoer worked with former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Pennix. The latter went to the CFP National Championship Game after a stellar season.

If Milroe can continue his dominance in the second half, he can enter himself into the Heisman conversation.