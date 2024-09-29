The Alabama football program began one of its most challenging matchups of the 2024 season against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a commanding 28-0 lead on the Bulldogs through the first part of the game. However, before that, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe caught fans' attention with a LeBron James celebration after a big play.

The game was tied 0-0 with 10:16 left in the first quarter when Alabama was in a first-and-10 situation. Milroe took the snap and immediately rushed to the left side of the field, but no Georgia defender could catch him. He raced into the end zone before performing LeBron James' signature “Silencer” celebration:

Fans gave Milroe high praise after he scored the Alabama football squad's first points against Georgia:

“Do you your thing young man… best quarterback to ever wear those colors,” one X user commented.

“Exceptional work,” another commented.

By halftime, Jalen Milroe amassed 199 passing yards in addition to one air TD and one interception. In addition, the Crimson Tide increased their lead to 30-7. Many fans believe Georgia has finally met their match, as Alabama entered the game ranked the No. 4 team in the country, compared to the Bulldogs' No. 2 ranking.

So far though, Georgia has had a hard time containing Milroe and the rest of the Crimson Tide. As seen, Milroe is doing most of his damage on the ground. In addition to his passing game, Milroe totaled 106 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on just nine carries before the start of the second half.

The Bulldogs will need to make some major adjustments to get themselves back into this game. Still, Milroe and the Crimson Tide will not make it easy for them.

Expect Alabama to come out full throttle at the start of the third quarter as they attempt to hold onto their lead.