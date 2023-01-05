By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins aren’t the only prominent members of the Golden State Warriors whose injury statuses were updated on Wednesday.

The defending champions also released new intel on when Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman may return to the floor, noting the pair will be re-evaluated in one week after recently suffering a sprained right and left foot, respectively.

Golden State also noted that reserve big man JaMychal Green, who last played on December 18th, will be re-evaluated in one week as he continues to recover from an infection in his lower right leg. He was initially sidelined due to COVID-19.

Kuminga sprained his right foot in the Warriors’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. He didn’t play two days later in an instant-classic double overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, robbing Golden State of a two-way reserve who’s quickly become critical to the team’s success. Kuminga averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 22.2 minutes off the bench in December, providing versatile, disruptive defense, activity on the offensive glass and rim pressure the Warriors sorely need—especially with Wiggins on the shelf.

Wiseman has also begun coming into his own of late, albeit to a lesser degree than his fellow young teammate. The former No. 2 overall draft pick was recalled from the G League on December 15th as the health bug bit Golden State, averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds on 64.7% shooting over his next seven games. Wiseman’s initial steps toward becoming an impactful nightly contributor were interrupted before his team’s victory over Portland, though, when he sprained his left foot playing 3-on-3 in practice.

Jonathan Kuminga has become an indispensable member of the Warriors’ rotation this season. The longer he’s out, the more difficult it will be for the 20-year-old to pick up where he left off before going down. Keep an eye on his status especially. James Wiseman, on the other hand, was unlikely to ever help a full-strength Golden State squad on its quest for back-to-back titles. His absence hurts the depleted Warriors’ depth, but also allows for rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. to get some crucial developmental minutes up front—ones he took full advantage of against Atlanta.

We’ll keep you updated on Kuminga and Wiseman’s potential return timelines when more information becomes available.