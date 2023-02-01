The NBA announced the roster for the 2023 Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend. Golden State Warriors sophomore Jonathan Kuminga did not make the cut. The omission hasn’t sat well with Dub Nation.

The list includes 10 sophomores, with a few names that Warriors fans would feel can arguably be bumped in favor of Kuminga. Never mind the fact that there are also seven G League players who made the team as well.

The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. The player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players and seven NBA G League players. pic.twitter.com/hxlHTYd0OT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 31, 2023

Warriors Twitter was quick to flood social media for the NBA Rising Stars Game snub.

there are very, very few players in the Rising Stars Game more talented than Jonathan Kuminga — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 31, 2023

Kuminga isn't among the rising stars is criminal, b ball ignorance — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) January 31, 2023

Jonathan Kuminga has NOT been selected as a member of the Rising Stars Challenge this All-Star Weekend. Snubbed big time. pic.twitter.com/w7MzUd37Un — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) January 31, 2023

Some fans were upset that more than half a dozen G League players made the cut. Kuminga, who was a G League Ignite prospect himself a couple of years back, knows first-hand the value of the developmental league. But it’s hard not to feel like he could’ve been included at the expense of one of those players.

Kuminga was snubbed from the rising stars game when they have g league players??? Prove them wrong kumingod pic.twitter.com/mfylcojocc — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) January 31, 2023

you got g league people in the rising stars game but not Kuminga? nba trash. — Nathan The Bronsexual (@NathanWeber1998) January 31, 2023

One Warriors fan tried to spin it as a positive. The Rising Stars game is for up-and-coming prospects so in his eyes it might mean Kuminga is considered “risen” as a star already. Alternative perspectives to help fans cope can’t hurt.

wait this is "rising" stars… Jonathan Kuminga already a star so makes sense 🤷‍♂️ — KumingaMuse (@KumingaMuse) January 31, 2023

This is the second time Jonathan Kuminga has not been included in the initial release of NBA Rising Stars Game participants. During his rookie season, he was also left out during the 2022 All-Star Weekend festivities before being added as an injury replacement for Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte. Perhaps he can make the cut in similar fashion once again, but it will certainly come packaged with a new chip for his shoulder.