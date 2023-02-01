The NBA announced the roster for the 2023 Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend. Golden State Warriors sophomore Jonathan Kuminga did not make the cut. The omission hasn’t sat well with Dub Nation.

The list includes 10 sophomores, with a few names that Warriors fans would feel can arguably be bumped in favor of Kuminga. Never mind the fact that there are also seven G League players who made the team as well.

Warriors Twitter was quick to flood social media for the NBA Rising Stars Game snub.

Some fans were upset that more than half a dozen G League players made the cut. Kuminga, who was a G League Ignite prospect himself a couple of years back, knows first-hand the value of the developmental league. But it’s hard not to feel like he could’ve been included at the expense of one of those players.

One Warriors fan tried to spin it as a positive. The Rising Stars game is for up-and-coming prospects so in his eyes it might mean Kuminga is considered “risen” as a star already. Alternative perspectives to help fans cope can’t hurt.

This is the second time Jonathan Kuminga has not been included in the initial release of NBA Rising Stars Game participants. During his rookie season, he was also left out during the 2022 All-Star Weekend festivities before being added as an injury replacement for Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte. Perhaps he can make the cut in similar fashion once again, but it will certainly come packaged with a new chip for his shoulder.