The Golden State Warriors provided an important injury update on veteran Andre Iguodala ahead of Game 3 versus the Los Angeles Lakers, per the Warriors’ Twitter.

“Andre Iguodala, who suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13th, has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts and is expected to participate in team practices at some point next week.”

Even if Iguodala were to return at some point during the NBA Playoffs, he wouldn’t play a major role for Golden State at this point in his career. With that being said, he’s an established and respected veteran presence who would still contribute. Even if he doesn’t play, Iguodala’s leadership alone is valuable to the Dubs.

It is unclear what his future holds. However, Golden State has been hesitant to completely rule out a return. His previous timetable stated that an NBA playoffs return was also possible.

Regardless of whether Iguodala ends up playing in a playoff game or not, the Warriors have their work cut out for them. They split games at home versus the Lakers, and are now preparing to play back-to-back contests in Los Angeles with the series all tied up at one game apiece. The Dubs’ road woes were well-documented during the regular season, but Stephen Curry helped them overcome their struggles away from home last round against the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors may need another heroic effort from Curry, or a different player, in order to at least win one game in LA.

