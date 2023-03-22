A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors announced on Monday that Andre Iguodala has undergone successful surgery to address an injury on his left wrist. The former Finals MVP went down last week after sustaining the injury and has now missed his team’s last four games. Based on this most recent report, it is clear that Iguodala is now expected to spend an extended time on the shelf.

The most important thing here is that Iguodala’s surgery went on without a hitch. However, the Warriors have also announced that the 39-year-old will need to be re-evaluated in four weeks‘ time. This means that as expected, Iguodala is going to miss the rest of the regular season for the Dubs. He could be back in time for the playoffs, though, but this is far from guaranteed at this point.

Andre Iguodala underwent successful surgery on his left wrist, the Warriors have announced. Iguodala will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/npspRDtqSt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The silver lining here is that at this point, the injury has not been deemed as season-ending. Although there is a chance that we don’t see Andre Iguodala take the court again this season for the Warriors, there’s also still a big chance that he is able to return in the playoffs. Depending on how his rehab and his re-evaluation go, Golden State should provide a more definitive timetable for the veteran’s potential return to action.

Andre Iguodala has played just eight games for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 14.1 minutes per contest. He’s obviously no longer the star he once was, but his presence in the locker room is undeniably integral to the team.