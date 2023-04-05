A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Andrew Wiggins is on the verge of finally making his way back to action with the Golden State Warriors. It is a major development for the defending champions, who could definitely benefit from having one of their major pieces again on the active roster.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, together with Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Wiggins opened up a bit about his situation.

“When you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you and requires your attention and your love, that’s my first priority… We got everything settled, not fully settled, but in a safe place where I can come back,” Wiggins said.

Andrew Wiggins has not played a game since a February 13 meeting with the Washington Wizards at home due to personal reasons. Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that the reason for Wiggins’ absence is the health condition of his father, Mitchell Wiggins.

Since the last time Wiggins played, the Warriors have played 22 games, going just 12-10 over that stretch. The Warriors are a much better offensive and defensive team when Andrew Wiggins is with them, plus his presence gives Golden State a much more fluid rotation.

The Warriors are set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night, but will not have Andrew Wiggins on the court. It’s possible that Wiggins will make his first game back in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

On the season, Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent from behind the arc, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.