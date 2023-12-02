Revealing the latest Andrew Wiggins injury update ahead of the Golden State Warriors' Saturday game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are set to go head-to-head on Saturday. However, Golden State is dealing with injury trouble as Chris Paul and Gary Payton II have already been ruled out for the game. Andrew Wiggins' status for Saturday's affair is currently up in the air.

Wiggins has not had the best season but he's still a key player. He's dealing with a finger injury at the moment though. Golden State is closely monitoring his status.

So with the Warriors preparing to battle the Clippers, fans will surely be asking the following question: Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Andrew Wiggins' injury status vs. Clippers

Wiggins was listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report. But ahead of tip-off in under two hours, Steve Kerr has now ruled the forward out, per Anthony Slater.

The Warriors are fresh off a victory over the Clippers. In order to defeat LA in back-to-back games though, the Warriors will need all hands on deck. Wiggins' potential absence would be far from ideal with Paul and Payton already out.

There is still a chance that Wiggins will play, however. Through 18 games in 2023-24, Wiggins is averaging 12.8 points per game on 43.3 percent field goal and 26.7 percent three-point shooting.

He is still a respectable defender despite his offensive struggles. The Warriors are certainly hopeful that Wiggins will begin finding the bottom of the net on a more consistent basis though. After all, Wiggins is averaging 19 points per game for his career, so he's displayed the ability to contribute offensively.

When it comes to the question of if Andrew Wiggins is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is no.