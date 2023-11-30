The Golden State Warriors receive a mixed bag of injury updates regarding guards Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.

The Golden State Warriors have hit a string of injuries this season. Both Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are trying to fight back from injury. But new information sheds light on when they may return.

Paul received good news, as he reportedly did not receive structural damage to his lower left leg, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. Meanwhile, Payton will be reevaluated in a week.

“Warriors say Chris Paul has no structural damage to his lower left leg nerve contusion and will be reevaluated Monday. Warriors also say Gary Payton II’s strained right calf will be evaluated again in a week.”

The Warriors also provided more information on the exact injury statuses of Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. Overall, it seems like good news for Golden State.

With that said, the timetable for their return is still unclear. However, neither player suffered anything too serious. Luckily for Golden State, it's still early in the season. But based on the information provided, we could see Paul and Payton return to action by mid-December.

This season, Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Payton is averaging just 5.9 points, 0.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. However, Payton is a tremendous help on the defensive-end, averaging 1.2 steals per game.

More information on both players should be released in the coming weeks after the Warriors evaluate Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. Golden State is set to play Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.