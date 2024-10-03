The Golden State Warriors open preseason on Saturday in Hawaii against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they will be without Andrew Wiggins whose status has been ruled out as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The official status of Andrew Wiggins is that he is feeling under the weather. Slater reports that Wiggins has done some light work in the gym, but that he still hasn’t been cleared to play by the training staff amid his illness.

With the departure of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, Andrew Wiggins is one of the players the Warriors will be looking at to step up this season. In particular, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr challenged Wiggins to shoot more three-point shots.

While nobody on the roster is going to replace Thompson exactly, Wiggins has a chance at shining in an expanded role. The former Kansas star is heading into this fifth full season with the Warriors. He originally joined the team via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2020 trade deadline.

This past season Wiggins appeared in 71 games for the Warriors, including 59 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wiggins was a key player during the Warriors’ 2022 championship run. He started all 22 of the team’s playoff games while averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

That’s the kind of production the Warriors are going to need this season from Wiggins, but with an increased efficiency from the three-point line and the free-throw line.

The Warriors open the 2024-25 regular season on Oct. 23 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.