Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the Golden State Warriors, but don’t expect Steve Kerr and the coaching staff to play the star forward soon following his long absence.

Including the Warriors’ Tuesday showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wiggins has now missed 23 straight games. He last played in February before taking some time away from the squad due to personal reasons–later revealed to be because of the health condition of his father, Mitchell Wiggins.

In his presser on Tuesday before the Dubs take on the Thunder, Wiggins opened up about his absence and everything he went through. Kerr, on the other hand, made sure to emphasize that fans shouldn’t expect the 28-year-old swingman to come back quickly considering that he might be out of game shape.

Kerr noted that there’s “no way he’s playing in the next few days,” per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. However, the Dubs do plan to reassess him later in the week, during which they can determine an appropriate timetable for him.

The Warriors have two more games after the Thunder showdown, playing the Sacramento Kings next on Friday and then the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

For now, fans can only stay patient when it comes to Andrew Wiggins’ return. The one-time champ did say that he was able to work out and maintain some level of conditioning while he was away, so that should help him as he tries to return to game shape.

The important thing now is Wiggins is confident enough to focus on playing and has returned to the Warriors. It couldn’t come at a better time, especially with Golden State gearing up for the postseason.