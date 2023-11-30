The Golden State Warriors will face the Clippers undermanned, as Andrew Wiggins is ruled out for Thursday night's matchup.

The Golden State Warriors look to bounce back from their November 28th loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors are facing a loaded Los Angeles Clippers team, but the Dubs will be without the services of Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors must find a way through LA without Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup due to right finger soreness, per Tom Azarly. The 28-year-old forward has had a rough start to the 2023-24 season. A hiatus during the previous seasons seems to have caused Wiggins to lose a step in his performance, but he continues to improve.

In the Warriors matchup against the Kings, Wiggins tied a team-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds. Golden State will miss the Canadian forward's scoring ability and versatile defensive ability against a wing-heavy Clippers team.

Los Angeles enters the game with a record of 8-9 after beating the Kings 131-117 a day prior. The Clippers are seeking momentum against an undermanned Warriors.

Paul George leads the team in scoring with 23.9 points per game, but his partner in crime is heating up. Kawhi Leonard averages 21.8 points per game, but he erupted for 34 in LA's last game. The Warriors must find a way to stop slow Los Angeles' forwards without Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State will rely on Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to extend themselves on the defensive end. In addition, Jonathan Kuminga should be a serviceable presence off the bench. It will be interesting to see how the Dubs respond to a Western Conference foe amid their early season inconsistency.