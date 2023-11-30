The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers head up north to take on in-state rivals the Golden State Warriors a Thursday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Los Angeles Clippers (8-9) are coming off a double-digit road win against the Sacramento Kings who they downed 131-117 last night. It remains to be seen if the full starting cast will be out there for a back-to-back but to assume they are, they will attempt to make it four wins in their last six and two wins in a row when they head out on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors in tonight's matchup.

Golden State Warriors (8-10) had the chance to move on to the knockout stages of the in-season tournament but blew a 17-point halftime lead to the Sacramento Kings. They let the Kings outscore them 69-51 in the second half to lose 124-123. The Warriors are in dire need to get back on track against their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Clippers when they play host on Thursday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +5 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-114)

Over: 227.5 (-112)

Under: 227.5 (-108)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Tonight's matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown. While the Warriors hold a 5.5-point advantage in the spread, several factors suggest the Clippers have a strong chance of covering the spread and even emerging victorious.

The Clippers have made significant strides defensively this season, ranking among the top teams in the league in defensive rating. Their tenacious perimeter defense has been particularly impressive, limiting opponents to a low 33.7% three-point shooting percentage. This will be crucial in containing the Warriors' potent three-point shooting attack, led by sharpshooters like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors have faced some challenges lately, losing three of their last five games. Their defensive lapses have been particularly concerning, allowing opponents to average 121 points per game during that stretch. The Clippers can capitalize on these defensive inconsistencies by pushing the tempo and exploiting their leaky defense en route to covering the spread and a potential outright win.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Tonight's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers promises to be an exciting clash of two Western Conference powerhouses. While the Clippers have been impressive this season, the Warriors possess the experience, depth, and home-court advantage to cover the spread and emerge victorious.

The Warriors remain one of the most potent offenses in the league, averaging 114.7 points per game, the 12th-highest mark in the NBA. Their three-point shooting, is particularly dangerous, as they rank among the top teams in three-point attempts and percentage. The Warriors' ability to spread the floor and create open shots will be a major challenge for the Clippers' defense.

Stephen Curry, the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, has been in scintillating form this season, averaging 29.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. His ability to score at will, create opportunities for his teammates, and control the game's tempo will be crucial in dictating the outcome against the Clippers. If the Warriors can play like they did in the first half against Sacramento without the fallout in the second half they should have no trouble getting the win and covering the spread tonight at home.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

These in-state rivals go to battle tonight at the Chase Center in hopes of turning their seasons around. Both teams are currently under .500 and need a big win to right the ship. The way the Warriors collapsed in that second half against Sacramento just spells bad news against this Clippers squad. While we still don't know the starting five as the Clippers are coming into a back-to-back if this is a full lineup they should be able to get the job done tonight. With their prolific scorers on offense with James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard, and having one of the best defenses in the NBA will have them cover this spread and outright win this matchup tonight giving the Warriors their second loss in a row.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +5 (-112), Over 227.5 (-110)