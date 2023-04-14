A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It has been a long time coming, but finally, the Golden State Warriors are going to get Andrew Wiggins back. After missing more than two months of action due to a personal situation, the All-Star swingman is now set to return for the Dubs’ NBA Playoffs series-opener against the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings on Saturday. At this point, Wiggins has sent a strong message ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback, which will surely fire up Warriors fans everywhere.

The Dubs are easing Wiggins back into action as he continues to work on his conditioning. As such, it comes as no surprise that the Warriors are expected to restrict his minutes in Game 1 on Saturday. There has also been some talk about head coach Steve Kerr opting to bring Wiggins off the bench as opposed to his usual starting role.

For his part, Wiggins is well aware of Golden State’s plans for his return. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Kendra Andrews, the Warriors star has no issue with the same, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help his team:

“Wiggins says he feels good after a week of practice. He isn’t sure if he’ll start or come off the bench, but is open to do whatever the team needs him to do,” Andrews wrote in her tweet.

That’s exactly what Warriors fans want to hear from Andrew Wiggins, who is expected to make a significant impact in this playoff series. It should only be a matter of time before he gets the starting nod again, but at least for Game 1, he should still be able to have a major influence on the contest even if he ends up coming off the bench.