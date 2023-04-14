A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole had a very interesting response after being asked a seemingly innocent question pertaining to the “chaos” within the team. When prompted with a query about how the veterans on the squad have “created a sense of chaos” in the squad, Poole appears to have decided to dig up his infamous incident with Draymond Green during the preseason.

To be fair, Poole had a straightforward three-word response to the question, and it is very much open to interpretation. You be the judge:

Reporter: "How much do you think the veterans created a sense of chaos and how much do you think you've thrived in that chaos as a team?" Jordan Poole: "On the court?" 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/Wou9AZctgl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before providing his answer, Poole had to clear up the context of the question first. He did so by clarifying if the reporter was asking about the “chaos” on the court. By doing so, he seemed to have referenced the chaos off the court, which if you’re talking about Jordan Poole, has no more significant manifestation than when he got knocked out by Draymond during the preseason.

Poole obviously did not name any names, nor did he allude to Green directly, but you have to say, that was a pretty loaded response from the Warriors guard. Did he just take a jab (pun intended) at Green here?

To be fair, both Jordan Poole and Draymond Green have already said in the past that they have moved on from the incident. It appears that they have already buried the hatchet on that unsavory occurrence. However, you can’t help but wonder: is there still some bad blood there, particularly on Jordan Poole’s end?