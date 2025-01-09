The Golden State Warriors have ruled out forward Andrew Wiggins for Thursday night's game against the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. This unexpected development adds to the Warriors' growing list of absentees as they begin a critical four-game road trip.

Wiggins has been a consistent contributor this season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He's shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range over 32 games. His absence leaves a significant gap in both the offensive and defensive schemes for Golden State.

Adding to the team's challenges, forward Jonathan Kuminga is listed as out after missing the last two games with a right ankle sprain. The Warriors are also monitoring the statuses of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both listed as questionable. Curry is dealing with left knee inflammation, while Green is nursing a left ankle sprain.

Andrew Wiggins ruled out as Warriors battle injuries against surging Pistons

Guards Moses Moody and Dennis Schroder are also questionable for the matchup. Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II have been sidelined for the past week and remain out. The Warriors' depth will be tested as they face a surging Pistons team.

Golden State (18-18) is looking to avoid falling below .500 for the first time this season. The team is on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 114-98 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Consistency has been an issue amid the mounting injuries, and Wiggins' unexpected absence further complicates the situation.

The Detroit Pistons (19-18) present a formidable challenge. They have won five consecutive games and eight of their last ten, positioning themselves as one of the hottest teams in the league. The Warriors will need significant contributions from their remaining healthy players to compete effectively.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Updates on the statuses of Curry, Green, and others listed as questionable will be provided closer to game time. The Warriors aim to rally despite the setbacks and start their road trip on a positive note against a confident Pistons squad.