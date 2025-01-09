For the first time since 2019, the Detroit Pistons have earned a record over .500 after a 35-game stretch. The team's momentum is rising after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 113-98. Detroit has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA this season as their fifth consecutive victory boosted their record to 19-18.

The Pistons are finding their groove as a team after starting the season 0-4. Detroit is one of four teams that are undefeated against their 2025 matchups. After a major emphasis on development was placed by the team's front office, the Pistons may have played themselves into winning expectations moving forward.

After surpassing the 2023-24 win total of 14 by five games, they could be on track for their postseason appearance in six years. Plenty of work was needed after last season to spark this impressive turnaround in Detroit.

Standout start by Cade Cunningham

One of the biggest priorities for the Pistons is the production of their franchise point guard, Cade Cunningham. The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick has flashed an elite level of production through the first three years of his career. In his fourth season with the Pistons, he is making a powerful case for the first NBA All-Star selection of his career.

Cunningham is averaging career-high numbers of 24.4 points, 9.5 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. The playmaking average ranks him third in the league. Detroit's star guard is also third in the NBA with six triple-doubles. His scoring efficiency has seen a significant leap as well at 45% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke before the season about his hopes of turning Cunningham into a quality two-way player. That production has been on display with an impressive defensive effort to seal victories for the Pistons. He has been the staple of some signature victories for Detroit delivering clutch moments against playoff teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and others.

Cunningham's impressive skillset at 23 years old now has team success to complement it. He is currently the leading candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player per Fanduel Sportsbook betting odds. Before the end of the season, he could also be garnering All-NBA consideration and playoff aspirations.

Coaching upgrade with J.B. Bickerstaff

The Pistons suffered their worst season in franchise history under the leadership of former head coach Monty Williams. After becoming the highest-paid coach in the league at the time, Williams did not live up to his billing. The team finished 14-68 with an NBA record 28-game losing streak.

Detroit opted for a new direction of leadership by dismissing Williams and hiring J.B. Bickerstaff last summer. The Cleveland Cavaliers were lifted to a 170-159 record during his four-and-a-half-year tenure. His dismissal from the Central division rivals has become a fortune for Detroit as his coaching patterns have translated to winning.

The Pistons have drastically improved their defensive efforts from 2023-24. Bickerstaff has also utilized shooting guard Jaden Ivey as a primary focus of the team instead of being underutilized like he was under Williams. Bickerstaff has staggered lineups with his starting guards leading both units. There has also been a significant difference in offensive schemes that feature more creative movement and better spacing to create open looks.

Bickerstaff has allowed the young players to play through mistakes while providing hands-on teaching for improvements. He also stands up for his team against questionable officiating. His team has rallied behind him and are even promoting Coach of the Year consideration for Bickerstaff.

Detroit's backcourt works

One of the biggest questions regarding the development of Cunningham was if his backcourt mate Jaden Ivey could fit long-term. With only 26 games played together, the young duo have proven that their chemistry can thrive and equate to winning basketball for the Pistons.

Ivey was averaging career-best numbers as well scoring 17.6 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and a spectacular three-point improvement hitting at 41%.

Prior to Ivey's gruesome leg injury earlier this month, Bickerstaff developed a healthy balance of responsibility between the young backcourt. Cunningham has been the team's primary ball-handler this season but used time to run sets with Ivey as the orchestrator too. Both guards are dynamic scorers with the selfless ability to get their teammates involved and defer to one another when necessary.

Useful veteran production

The Pistons were active this offseason in acquiring veteran talent to help complement their young core. Detroit's new President of Basketball Operations traded with the Dallas Mavericks for veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. He was also active in free agency by signing veterans Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Paul Reed to short-term deals.

As their roles have modified through the season, their presence has shown to be impactful for the Pistons. Detroit's spacing as a team has improved drastically creating open looks for the shooters, and open finishing opportunities in the lane for Cunningham, Ivey, and lob threat center Jalen Duren.

Beasley is third in the NBA with 137 three-pointers made while averaging an impressive rate of 40% from deep. He has proven to be one of the best shooters in the league and bench scorers averaging 16 points per game. Beasley has been useful in the starting lineup for injury gaps as well.

Harris and Hardaway Jr. have been helpful secondary scorers for the Pistons. Cunningham and Ivey regularly locate these veteran options for catch-and-shoot looks. There has also been value provided on the defensive end to aid this young team. Hardaway Jr. has taken the third most charges in the NBA with 13. That attention to detail has helped the development of young Pistons defend without fouling.

Detroit's opponents have spent so much attention focusing on doubling Cunningham and forcing others to beat them. Now, the Pistons have players who can take advantage of Cunningham's elite playmaking and knock down open shots. Then when they decide not to double Detroit's guards, that creates easier one-on-one scoring opportunities where they are capable of winning often.