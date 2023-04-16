My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a hard-fought loss in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, with the final score settling in at 126-123. While the loss is obviously a tough pill to swallow, it was nice to see Andrew Wiggins suit up for the Warriors after missing most of the second half of the season.

Wiggins hadn’t played for the Warriors since February 13th, which was right before the All-Star break. But he was able to suit up for Game 1 of this series, coming off the bench for a Golden State team that could surely use him. Wiggins was obviously a bit rusty (17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 4 BLK, 7-16 FGM) but walked away from the game feeling good about where he is at from a physical standpoint.

Wiggs' confidence never wavers pic.twitter.com/ToYPqxBGhe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2023

After being such a crucial piece of the Warriors championship campaign last year, it was clear that the return of Andrew Wiggins would be a huge help for Golden State in the playoffs. Wiggins obviously is going to take a bit of time to become himself again, but his ability to create baskets as a secondary scorer and play elite defense is precisely what the Warriors need to go on another playoff run this year.

Despite that, the Warriors now find themselves trailing 1-0 in their series against the Kings, so time may be quickly running out for Wiggins to find his top form. It will be worth keeping an eye on Wiggins throughout this series, as he could play a big role in helping the Warriors stay alive against a tough Kings team, and the hope is that he can return to the starting lineup in the near future.