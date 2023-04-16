The Golden State Warriors couldn’t have asked much more of Andrew Wiggins on Saturday night in his first game action since mid-February. After his team’s 126-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings in an instant-classic Game 1, though, Wiggins is fully confident he’ll be even better going forward.

Wiggins scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked four shots against the Kings, playing 28 minutes while coming off the bench for the first time in his career. He was arguably the Warriors’ best player in the first half, hounding De’Aaron Fox on the ball, making several plays as a help defender and taking full advantage of his varied scoring opportunities on the other end.

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors fell just short in an epic first-round opener that portends a long, exciting series. Dubs beat writer @armstrongwinter checks in with in-depth reactions from Game 1.https://t.co/suNlDLPdMa — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 16, 2023

But Wiggins is clearly still working toward finding his touch from deep. The veteran missed seven of his eight three-point attempts on Saturday, including four in the final period—one of which was a wide-open look from the corner that would’ve put the Dubs up two with under 10 seconds left.

After the game, Wiggins was asked how that go-ahead jump shot felt leaving his hand.

“That last one felt amazing. It did,” he said. “Didn’t go in, though, but it’s only up from here. I know I’ll make more shots.”

It’s imperative for Golden State’s chances of advancing past the first round that Wiggins’ confidence pays off.

Not only did he clank a handful of makable triples in normal flow of the Warriors’ offense, but two of his final misses came after Sacramento stashed Domantas Sabonis on him, keeping the big man out of screening actions involving Stephen Curry. Though the Kings may not run with that gambit for a full 48 minutes going forward, rest assured they’ll try it again throughout the first round.

It makes sense Wiggins’ comfort from deep would come to him last after so much time away from the game. He’s not a natural marksman, only really coming into his own as a three-point shooter earlier this season with Golden State. Finding that range under the duress of playoff basketball is bound to take some time.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins isn’t letting Saturday’s missed opportunities bring him down. He’s already looking forward to more, with no doubts he’ll knock them down.

“I’m here to compete. I believe in myself and know what I can do,” Wiggins said. “I missed that shot tonight, but I know the next one’s going in.”