A few days ago, the great JR Smith came out with an epic story about his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Matthew Dellavedova “almost dying” when trying to defend Stephen Curry during one of the Cavs’ epic NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. It was a hilarious take from the always-entertaining JR Smith, but at the same time, he wasn’t entirely kidding. Just ask Sacramento Kings superstar De’Aaron Fox.

On Saturday, Fox came out with an epic playoff debut for the Kings in a hard-fought 126-123 win over the Warriors. After the game, Fox was asked to speak on his experience in going toe-to-toe with Curry, and the Sacramento star had to give out a special shout-out for JR Smith in his response:

“Y’all see that clip of J.R. Smith talking about Delly? That s**t is real,” Fox said, “… Scoring 38 points is cool, but just trying to be as disruptive as possible while guarding if not the best player in the world, the best player to ever — jump-shot wise — shoot a basketball.”

As he said in his statement above, Fox exploded for a game-high 38 points on Saturday night. However, equally important to him is how he stood his ground against the greatest shooter of all time. Fox didn’t exactly hold Steph down in this one, with Curry popping off for 30 points on six triples. Nevertheless, the fact that it was the Kings that prevailed speaks volumes of how Fox and Co. were able to hold Curry off — at least to a certain extent.

De’Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry exchanged blows in this one, especially in the fourth quarter. At one point, it felt like two boxers going at it in the ring. The good news is we still have a handful more games to see these two duke it out on the basketball court.