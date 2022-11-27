Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The last time we saw DeMarcus Cousins make a significant impact in the league was during his spell with the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Cousins was still able to remain in the league up until last season, but unfortunately for him, the former four-time All-Star was not able to find a new team this past summer.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed that he recently had a conversation with Cousins over the latter’s botched comeback bid. Apparently, Myers slapped the ex-NBA big man with some harsh reality when Cousins asked why he was no longer playing in the league:

“DeMarcus Cousins called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’” Myers told Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on a recent episode of the All the Smoke podcast, per HoopsHype. “And I said, ‘You want that answer? … Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ He’s like, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘Well whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’ And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just, I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through.”

That must have been tough to hear for Cousins. Then again, as they always say, the truth hurts.

During his prime, Cousins was one of the most dominant big men in the entire NBA. Even during his spell with the Warriors some four years ago, the 6-foot-10 center was a key player in the rotation, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Sadly, injuries got in the way of DeMarcus Cousins potentially extending his career. He’s also been involved in more than a few controversies in the past, and at this point in his career, his reputation has clearly caught up with him. Even Bob Myers agrees.