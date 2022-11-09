By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Sacramento Kings have become the face of futility in the NBA, as they have the longest standing playoff drought in the league running at 16 years now. Considering how they are just 3-6 to start the 2022-23 season, it doesn’t seem likely they will be snapping that streak this season. But it sounds like they may have an old friend in DeMarcus Cousins who wants to help them end that streak.

Cousins is currently a free agent looking for a new home after spending the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Cousins initially started his career with the Kings, where he quickly turned himself into one of the most dominant big men in the league. With Cousins still looking for a team to join, he believes he can help the Kings end their lenghty playoff drought.

“Would love to help sac get back to the playoffs,” Cousins wrote on Twitter.

Cousins tweeted this in response to a suggestion that he is the perfect big-man option to come off the bench for the Kings, and that observation may very well be accurate. Some Kings fans may have some scars from Cousins’ somewhat messy exit from the team back in 2017, and while Cousins isn’t the same player he once was, he could help out Sacramento in a bench capacity if they were to sign him.

Whether the Kings would have any interest in making this move remains to be seen, but they certainly could use some big-man help off the bench this season. DeMarcus Cousins certainly appears interested in finding his way back to Sacramento, and it will be worth seeing whether or not a deal gets worked out between the two sides moving forward.