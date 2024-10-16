After beating the Los Angeles Lakers 111-97 on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors improved to a perfect 5-0 preseason record. While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr figures out his Jonathan Kuminga dilemma ahead of 2024-25, Moses Moody scored a team-high 21 points in 19 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' win against the Lakers, prompting Brandin Podziemski's reaction. Podz shouted out his teammate on live television after Moody's big preseason outing, per Warriors' X, formerly Twitter.

“One thing about Mo, he gon' get his buckets, man!”

Moody made 7-of-13 (53.8%) attempts (21 points) and finished with five rebounds and two assists in Golden State's win against Los Angeles. The second-year guard is averaging 19.3 points, shooting at a 40.9% clip from the floor, 42.3% from deep, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his last three games.

His impressive string of performances is encouraging for a Warriors team currently in a lead-by-committee approach amidst the beginning stages of life after Klay Thompson. Between Moses' play of late, De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors' new three-point specialist Buddy Hield, who scored 22 points on 8-of-9 attempts, including 6-for-7 from deep against the Sacramento Kings last Friday, and Brandin Podziemski, Kerr has some depth at shooting guard.

Moses Moody, who the Warriors drafted 14th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.6 steals in 17.5 minutes per game last season. He's a 36.2% career three-point shooter.

Brandin Podziemski suffers a broken nose

Brandin Podziemski suffered a broken nose in Sunday's 111-93 win against the Detroit Pistons. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced the injury, which forced Podziemski to sit out of Monday's win. Podz will be fitted for a mask ahead of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Lakers, per NBC Sports' Monte Poole.

“Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Brandin Podziemski has a broken nose. Being fitted for a mask,” Poole reported. “Will not play Tuesday vs Lakers in Vegas. Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all expected to play.”

Stephen Curry finished with 16 points (6-of-18, 3-for-11 from deep), six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes against the Lakers. Draymond Green added a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) with three assists and two blocks.

Heading into the Warriors' final tune-up, a preseason rematch against the Lakers on Friday, Kerr has yet to settle on a starting lineup ahead of the regular season. However, Hield could be fitted for a sixth-man role off the bench as Podziemski or D'Anthony Melton will likely be Kerr's starting shooting guard on opening night.