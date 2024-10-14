Brandin Podziemski's highly anticipated sophomore season definitely isn't off to an ideal start.

The Golden State Warriors guard suffered a broken nose in Sunday's preseason victory over the Detroit Pistons, Steve Kerr said on Monday, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. Podziemski is being fitted for a protective mask and will not play in the Dubs' exhibition tilt on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

“He'll be fine,” Kerr said of Podziemski.

The 21-year-old was forced to leave Golden State's win versus Detroit early after colliding with Trayce Jackson-Davis on a dribble hand-off in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Golden State announced shortly thereafter that he wouldn't return to the action due to a nose contusion.

Brandin Podziemski's prospective role in Warriors' loaded rotation

Though guaranteed to play a major role for the Warriors in 2024-25, Podziemski is locked in a competitive battle with offseason addition De'Anthony Melton to start alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt. Moses Moody is a legitimate if less likely option to open games at shooting guard, too, the result of broad if understated improvement he's shown offensively since the Dubs tipped off training camp in late September.

Podziemski has made clear of late that he's most comfortable with the ball in his hands, operating as a de facto point guard while initiating halfcourt offense, creating quality looks for teammates and pushing pace in transition. Even a thriving, fully healthy Melton is less comfortable playing that role than Podziemski, but Draymond Green's impact as a processor and playmaker lessens Golden State's need for another floor general in the starting lineup. Melton is best equipped among the Dubs' prospective starting guards to shoulder the burden of guarding the opposition's top ball-handler, too.

Don't be surprised if his injury ultimately becomes a factor in Podziemski beginning the regular season as Golden State's third guard. The Warriors, overloaded with viable rotation players, only have two more exhibition games before the regular season tips off, seemingly increasing the odds of Kerr using either or both of them as something close to dress rehearsals—especially with Andrew Wiggins set to make his debut after being sidelined by illness throughout the preseason.

In that scenario, Podziemski's absence for Tuesday's game certainly wouldn't increase his chances of emerging as a full-time starter. Good thing, then, that Golden State's shrewdest rotational alchemy would be bringing him off the bench anyway.

The Warriors and Lakers tipoff on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m (PT) from T-Mobile Arena.