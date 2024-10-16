The currently shorthanded Golden State Warriors are gearing up for the 2024-25 NBA season with some young talent poised to take the place of Klay Thompson. It will be a committee job considering just how much the future Hall of Famer meant to the organization but Steve Kerr's squad must move on. Steph Curry needs a fully focused supporting cast to make another championship run. The Warriors are worried about Jonathan Kuminga but some other recent draft picks have been showing promise.

Developing third-year wing Moses Moody is poised to play a crucial role in how Kerr manages the Warriors' rotations. Moody, who has shown flashes of brilliance, is expected to be a significant factor going by Kerr's recent comments to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“(Moody) has been great,” Kerr replied. “He has gotten so much better in so many ways.”

“We have always loved his character, his work ethic,” shared Kerr. “This is the most confidence I think he has played with. He’s gonna play a big role for us. But so are a lot of other guys. We’re sitting in that coach's room every day saying: ‘How are we going to play all these guys' because they all deserve to play.”

As for how will Kerr solve this math problem caused by having a deeper-than-normal bench full of young talent?

“I've asked all of them to just play their hardest,” Kerr admitted. “Make it difficult for us.”

Warriors' starting lineup almost decided

Golden State is undefeated during preseason play and Moody played a big part in the most recent win. The Warriors got 21 points, five three-pointers, and five rebounds from the 22-year-old looking to make a lasting impression.

Moody might not have a spot on the court every night though. Kerr would not commit to much of anything beyond Cury and Draymond Green when pressed for answers.

“Again, we've got 12, 13 guys who are all really good players,” Kerr commented. “This is probably the deepest team that I've seen here in terms of the number of rotational guys. Moses is a rotation player. Like I said, we've got 12 of them. We have a lot of difficult decisions to make next week.”

“What I've learned in this league, you don't really worry about it until you have to,” Kerr added. “We still have 12 days until the opener or something like that. We'll keep working.”