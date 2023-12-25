Brandin Podziemski issued a motivational message amid his 2023-24 emergence with the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has performed well in 2023-24. Although Golden State has hovered around the .500 mark, Podziemski has played a quality brand of basketball for Golden State. Podziemski, who is now starting for the Warriors, shared a motivational post on his X (formerly Twitter) account Sunday.

“2 years ago at this time I had 17 DNP and only played garbage time, 1 year ago at this time I wasn’t on any draft boards, 5 months ago all I heard was that I was bust. Started the year out of the rotation and now I’m starting for the best franchise in the NBA! #ificandoityoucan2,” Podziemski wrote.

Again, the Warriors have not played up to their high standards so far during the 2023-24 campaign. The emergence of Podziemski has been a positive development for Golden State, however.

Brandin Podziemski stepping up for Warriors during 2023-24 season

Podziemski is averaging 8.7 points per game on 45.9 percent field goal and 38.6 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and just under one steal per contest.

The 20-year-old did not give up despite dealing with uncertainty early in his basketball career. He was ultimately selected by the Warriors with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Golden State is hoping to find their rhythm soon overall. The Warriors currently hold a 15-14 record heading into their Christmas Day game versus the defending-champion Denver Nuggets. Upsetting the Nuggets in Denver will obviously be a challenge, but Golden State will remain confident nonetheless.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM EST on Monday.