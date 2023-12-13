Stephen Curry would be proud of Brandin Podziemski.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors' dark days continued during their 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but one rookie shined bright for Dub Nation on Tuesday night — Brandin Podziemski.

Podziemski had another stellar outing as he posted 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists and went 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. With that stat line, the 20-year-old became the first Warriors rookie since none other than Stephen Curry to notch a 20-10-5 game, per StatMuse.

For the record, Curry had multiple such games in his rookie campaign in 2009-10. The two-time NBA MVP even notched a 30-point triple-double that season.

Nonetheless, Podziemski is putting together a better-than-expected rookie campaign for himself amidst the Warriors' struggles this season. In 17 appearances, while playing inconsistent minutes, the lefty is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, including 44.2 percent from long range.

Podziemski has certainly made the case for Steve Kerr to give him more playing time moving forward. He even finished Tuesday's game ahead of Klay Thompson, who was benched in the fourth quarter alongside fellow starters Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors' second unit carried the team against the Suns as they scored 80 of Golden State's 116 points on the evening. Meanwhile, Curry, who struggled with just 24 points on 8-of-24 shooting, was the lone starter in double-figures. Thompson and Wiggins combined for 10 points on a horrendous 3-of-17 shooting.

It will be interesting to see how how Kerr proceeds with his rotations moving forward. But one thing is for sure: Brandin Podziemski deserves to have a consistent role on this Warriors team.