Brandin Podziemski's Summer League scoring and shooting struggles reached a nadir on Wednesday, when the Golden State Warriors rookie managed just five points and finished 1-of-10 from the field in an overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Making matters worse for the No. 19 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft? Podziemski got up just three tries from beyond the arc, missing all of them, only got to the free throw line when he was undercut on a catch-and-shoot jumper and had a game-winning layup attempt in the extra period easily blocked—putting him in Braxton Key's tip-dunk poster on the other end of the floor.

Podziemski didn't hang his head after his most disappointing performance in Las Vegas, though. Instead, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year shared a defiant message with Dub Nation on Twitter, promising he'll soon get back to the impressive shot-making and high-level efficiency that made him a breakout star at Santa Clara last season.

“My shots will start to go in!!! I trust my work and preparation!!!” Podziemski wrote.

His struggles creating space off the bounce and finishing in the paint over the last week-and-a-half haven't exactly been surprising. Podziemski is a below-average athlete with a short standing reach, lacking physical attributes that were always bound to be challenged against a higher level of competition.

Brandin Podziemski’s strengths and weaknesses were on full display against the Mavs. (via @‌ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/zOCQhQ2ejm — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) July 13, 2023

More distressing has been his inability to both get up and connect on triples. After shooting a scorching 43.8% from deep on high volume with the Broncos, Podziemski is just 5-of-21 from range across six Summer League outings, good for 23.8% accuracy and 3.5 attempts per game.

It may be awhile before Podziemski quickens his shooting release and gains enough confidence to emerge as the full-fledged marksman the Warriors assumed they were drafting in the middle of the first round. Either way, expect him to use Thursday's Summer League finale against the Houston Rockets as the jumping off point toward tangible improvement between now and the regular season, looking for his shot with the pointed aggression that's been largely absent throughout July.