Everyone’s got an opinion on the controversial moment in Game 2 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings — the one that had Draymond Green going full-WWE on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter before getting ejected from the contest because of it.

And when it comes to breaking down such actions on the court, not many groups of talking heads are as entertaining to listen to as the NBA on TNT crew. Shaquille O’Neal interestingly said that he understood why Draymond Green did that to Sabonis.

“I’d have done the same thing. I really would,” Shaq said in arguing the case for Green. “Don’t be grabbing me because what am I going to do? If I stay there and just try to run forward I’ll fall. You got to get him up off you. And if you in the way, you might get stomped on.”

Charles Barkley was not having any of it, though. “Why don’t you lay on the ground and I’ll see if I can stomp you,” Barkley hilariously challenged Shaq. The Big Diesel actually accepted the challenge, but of course, there’s no way that they’d execute that in front of a national audience.

It’s yet to be ascertained whether Draymond Green will get suspended for at least a game for his stomp on Sabonis, but the Warriors sure are hoping it won’t come to that, especially with the team down 2-0 in the series.

The Warriors play at home in Game 3 with aim of cutting the Kings’ advantage in half on Thursday.