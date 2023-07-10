With so many stars in trade rumors this offseason, the Golden State Warriors acquiring future Hall of Fame point guard and playoff nemesis Chris Paul as they shipped Jordan Poole off to the Washington Wizards hasn't been discussed as much as it may have been ordinarily.

However, the battles Paul has had with the Warriors, as well as potential dissension stemming from trade have never left the minds of the NBA world. Even as an afterthought.

Consequently, nearly every NBA fan has been wondering just how CP3 will fit with Golden State.

Will he start, while a player like soon-to-be 34-year-old shooting guard Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins — who was only available for 37 regular season games last year due to personal reasons — or glass cleaner Kevon Looney comes off the bench?

Will he get along with Stephen Curry, his one-time rival for the greatest point guard of the generation? How about Thompson or Draymond Green, the latter of whom has admitted to having a begrudging respect for Paul?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking to reporters during the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League, Paul says “there's always a respect there when you compete against like that against guys. And obviously fans always want the insight…'”

"The first three times I ever played against [Kevin Garnett], we both got double techs. We were about to fight every time, but it's because he was like-minded like me. And I think that's the way with Draymond [Green]." —Chris Paul (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/HTrw84zgiO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

Revealing that he's had conversations with Curry and Thompson before, Paul saved the best for last, comparing Green to a player that he always wished he was teammates with: Hall of Fame power forward Kevin Garnett.

“The first three times I ever played against [Kevin Garnett], we both got double techs. We were about to fight every time, but it's because he was like-minded like me. And I think that's the way with Draymond [Green]. I know he competes just like I do… It's gonna be definitely dope now to see us now as teammates.”