The feud between now Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole and former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green has been well documented over the past year. When asked whether or not Green has reached out to Poole ever since he was traded to the Wizards, Poole gave a telling, nonverbal response, reports Hoop District's Neil Dalal.

Jordan Poole is asked simply if he has heard from Draymond Green, and all he does is bite his lip and look around as if the question wasn't even asked. It is clear that he has no interest in spending time discussing anything to do with his former teammate, which makes sense given what happened last season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors season was embroiled in turmoil because of an incident between Poole and Green during the preseason. Green and Poole got into a verbal altercation at practice that ended in Green knocking Poole out cold with one punch. Although the two players and the team moved forward, everyone involved admitted that it played a role in the Warriors disappointing season.

Luckily for both players a fresh start now beckons for the 2023-2024 campaign. Jordan Poole will have a chance to be the number one option with the Wizards, while Green will be returning to a Warriors team that added veteran point guard Chris Paul in the trade involving Poole.

Once the season gets underway in the fall, NBA fans will be salivating in anticipation for a matchup between the Warriors and Wizards. Knowing Draymond Green, there will undoubtedly be fireworks between him and Jordan Poole.