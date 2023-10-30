There were plenty of discussions during the offseason about how the Golden State Warriors would plan to deploy Chris Paul, the veteran point guard they acquired for Jordan Poole. Paul isn't exactly the most-ideal fit alongside Stephen Curry, and putting him in the starting lineup means benching one of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney — four players who help bring out the best in Curry in much more seamless ways.

Thus, with Green back from injury on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors decided to bring Paul — a player who's started all of the games he's played thus far in his long NBA career — off the bench. This could end up destroying Paul's morale, and it will also force him to undergo a transition this late into his career. But there seems to be no such concerns for the Point God, as he's setting his ego aside and embracing whatever role the team gives him for the betterment of the squad.

“It’s whatever I’ve got to do to help our team win. So if that means this, if it means not finishing some games or whatnot, you know, if you get a chance to play long enough in your career, there’s things that’s going to change, there’s things that’s going to be different and I’m here,” Paul said following the Warriors' 106-95 win over the Rockets, via Associated Press.

Pursuing a championship requires sacrifice, and it's looking like Chris Paul will be the one assuming the same role Andre Iguodala embraced for the Warriors for years. And Paul's presence, much like Iguodala's, gives the Warriors a new dynamic; he is one of the best passers of the ball in league history, and he is also the master of borderline underhanded tactics that give his team a better chance of winning.

At this point in his career, Paul is certainly more suited to a more complementary role, and he has all the tools to flourish in the role the Warriors have given him. With time running out on his pursuit of a championship, Paul is being the ultimate team player, much to the benefit of Stephen Curry and company.