For years, Chris Paul faced off against the Golden State Warriors while competing for a championship in the playoffs. This has led to Paul have zero championship rings and the Warriors having four of them since 2015.

After being bitter rivals, Paul can now call Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green his teammates. The Warriors have definitely made it clear that they are “all-in” on winning at the highest level possible right now given their experience and championship drive, but the big question surrounding this team pertains to their starting lineup.

When the Warriors core were healthy, including Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, they were one of the best starting groups in the entire league. With Paul now in the mix, someone is going to have to be the odd man out, and it could wind up being the future Hall of Fame point guard!

Paul coming off the bench has been an idea floated around all offseason long and on Monday, the veteran addressed his situation with the Warriors, claiming that he is going to fill any role that is needed in order to put the team in a position to win.

“For me, I actually had an opportunity in '08 to come off the bench for the Olympic team and that went pretty well. Anybody who knows me knows that I'm all about winning,” Paul told reporters during Media Day. “Whatever I can do to help our team win, so I know Coach and us going to talk about it and see what it looks like. We been hooping all summer and I think for the season, it's going to be whatever to help our team win. I've at least tried to show and prove that my entire career.”

"I actually had an opportunity in '08 to come off the bench for the Olympic team and that went pretty well. Anybody who knows me knows that I'm all about winning." Warriors guard Chris Paul on the idea of coming off the bench this season.pic.twitter.com/jAR7pMF6uJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

With three weeks before the regular season starting for the Warriors, there is still no clear answer as to what the starting lineup will look like. Draymond Green is currently nursing an ankle injury, so that could possibly simplify things if he is to miss the first few games of the season.

However, when the Warriors have everyone available, there is no telling as to if Paul will start or not.

Over the course of his 18-year NBA career, Paul has played in a total of 1,214 regular season games. He has started in every single one of these games, never coming off the bench in his entire career.

This experience playing with the Warriors instead of against them is all brand-new for Paul, so maybe coming off the bench would make the most sense. Then again, he is one of the greatest facilitators and passers in NBA history, which makes him very valuable next to Curry and Thompson, arguably the two greatest shooters the game has ever seen.

Whether or not he starts, the one thing we know is that Paul is going to give it his all and try to impact winning in any role his team puts him in. He's made this clear, and this organization's only goal is to win their fifth championship in the last ten seasons.