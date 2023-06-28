Chris Paul used to be one of the Golden State Warriors' biggest rivals during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. Now he's preparing to join the Warriors after getting traded from the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole and draft assets. Paul was recently asked how he thinks he will fit in with the Warriors.

“I don't know yet… But I've been fortunate to play 18 years and I've figured it out that long,” Paul told TMZ Sports.

Paul also sent a message to Warriors fans during the interview, acknowledging the reality that he was previously the “enemy.”

“I'm excited,” Paul stated. “I know I've been sort of the sworn enemy for a long time, but I cannot wait to be there and I cannot wait to get in the locker room with all those guys.”

Chris Paul's fit with the Warriors

Chris Paul is reportedly expected to start with the Warriors. His presence in the starting rotation would bring positives and negatives.

The team would benefit from an offensive standpoint. Paul and Curry could become one of the most balanced guard duos in the league between CP3's passing ability and Curry's long-range shooting prowess. Paul's elite distributing ability could also lead to more open looks for players such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

However, the lineup would be extremely small. If Golden State re-signs Draymond Green, which Paul said he “absolutely” hopes will happen, Green would likely be the team's starting center. Small-ball lineups have worked in the past but crashing the boards and defending in the post wouldn't be ideal for the Warriors in this scenario.

Nevertheless, Paul is clearly ready to begin a new chapter in his career and join his old nemesis.