San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's mere existence must be seen to be believed. There aren't too many human beings standing at 7'4 to begin with, so it makes it even more perplexing that a person with Wembanyama's size is as skilled in basketball on both ends of the court as he is. And on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors realized firsthand what a physical anomaly Wembanyama is.

In particular, the height difference between Wembanyama and Warriors veteran Chris Paul stood out following the Spurs' 122-117 preseason win over the Dubs. After the game, Wembanyama and Paul decided to swap jerseys, with the two having their pictures taken inside the Chase Center tunnel. Paul, who is listed at 6'0, felt the need to tip his toes just so he could appear taller in the photo alongside the prized Spurs rookie.

Via Shayna Rubin of Mercury News:

A Wembanyama, Chris Paul jersey exchange pic.twitter.com/xabWFV7jSJ — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) October 21, 2023

The height difference between the two is simply astounding. Mind you, Chris Paul may be small relative to other NBA players, but he is a tall dude relative to the entirety of the human population, even relative to the taller men residing in the United States. According to the latest data, the average height for males in the US stands at around 5'9, so the Warriors guard is listed at three inches taller than the average male. And yet here he is, looking like an infant compared to the ginormous Victor Wembanyama.

Compared to the Spurs rookie, Paul gives up 16 inches in height and 20 inches in wingspan, which is very much apparent in the video and photo above. The Warriors veteran, for further perspective, is almost twice Wembanyama's age and yet there he was, looking like he's a three-year old child who hasn't even crossed the four-foot barrier and has just learned how to walk, asking for cookies from his towering father.

How many inches did Chris Paul even gain after tipping his toes? Two or three? Either way, a picture alongside Victor Wembanyama does not flatter the Warriors veteran at all, although perhaps that is the point. After all, the comedic potential between these two is off the charts hilarious, as if they're ripe for an entertaining workplace sitcom.